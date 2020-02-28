Louisville clinches ACC regular season title against Boston College

Louisville women’s basketball clinched its first outright ACC regular season title with a 68-48 victory over Boston College at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 27. The Cardinals were without Dana Evans and Elizabeth Balogun, who are recovering from ankle injuries, for the second straight game, but their absence didn’t present a problem.

Louisville (26-3 overall, 15-2 in the ACC) outscored the visitors by 19 points in the second quarter and shot 62% from the field in the first half. The Cardinals limited Boston College to shooting 36% from the field along with 23 turnovers in Louisville’s fifth straight win.

Kylee Shook finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, her third straight double-double, while Jazmine Jones added 17 points for Louisville. Yacine Diop had 13 points.

The Cardinals scored eight of the game’s first 10 points, making three of their opening four shots. Jones completed a three-point-play following a transition basket and then found Shook for a shot from behind the arc to give Louisville an 18-6 lead with 2:42 left in the first quarter.

Makayla Dickens ended the 6-0 run with a three-pointer after Louisville made 7 of its first 9 shots.

Dickens made another two three-pointers as Boston College closed out the first quarter on an 8-0 run to cut its deficit to three points.

Louisville returned its lead to double digits when Jones made a shot from behind the arc on an assist by Mykasa Robinson to cap a 9-0 run midway through the second quarter. The Cardinals scored 20 of their first 35 points in the paint.

Jones extended Louisville’s advantage to 20 points for the first time with a shot from behind the arc with just over two minutes left in the second quarter.

Boston College brought its deficit to 18 points before Louisville scored on consecutive possessions on a layup from Jones and three-pointer from Shook midway through the third quarter.