Perimeter shooting leads Louisville against Clemson

Louisville women’s basketball used its perimeter shooting for its second conference victory of the season.

The Cardinals defeated Clemson 75-50 in Clemson Jan. 2 as Dana Evans and Elizabeth Balogun combined to make 10 shots from behind the arc. Evans scored 24 of her career-high 27 points in the first half while Balogun had 15 points as Louisville took control early and never lost the lead.

Jazmine Jones finished with 11 points and Kylee Shook had 10 rebounds for Louisville. The seventh-ranked Cardinals improve to 13-1 this season and 2-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) after their fifth straight win.

Balogun made her first three shots, Jones scored in transition and Evans made a 3-pointer as Louisville jumped out to a 12-2 lead with 5:49 left in the first quarter. Evans made another shot from behind the arc and hit a jumper to help the Cardinals lead 25-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Louisville’s advantage grew to more than 20 points midway through the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Evans. The Cardinals finished with 50 points in the first half, their second-best output this season for the first half.

Clemson trailed by 28 points at halftime after making just 2 of its final 19 shots in the first half. The Tigers finished with 20 turnovers.

The Cardinals led by as many as 34 points in the third quarter.

Clemson outscored Louisville by eight points in the fourth quarter.

Louisville plays Duke Sunday, Jan. 5 at the KFC Yum! Center.