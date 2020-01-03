Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Perimeter shooting leads Louisville against Clemson

samdraut

Louisville women’s basketball used its perimeter shooting for its second conference victory of the season.

The Cardinals defeated Clemson 75-50 in Clemson Jan. 2 as Dana Evans and Elizabeth Balogun combined to make 10 shots from behind the arc. Evans scored 24 of her career-high 27 points in the first half while Balogun had 15 points as Louisville took control early and never lost the lead.

Jazmine Jones finished with 11 points and Kylee Shook had 10 rebounds for Louisville. The seventh-ranked Cardinals improve to 13-1 this season and 2-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) after their fifth straight win.

Balogun made her first three shots, Jones scored in transition and Evans made a 3-pointer as Louisville jumped out to a 12-2 lead with 5:49 left in the first quarter. Evans made another shot from behind the arc and hit a jumper to help the Cardinals lead 25-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Louisville’s advantage grew to more than 20 points midway through the second quarter on a 3-pointer by Evans. The Cardinals finished with 50 points in the first half, their second-best output this season for the first half.

Clemson trailed by 28 points at halftime after making just 2 of its final 19 shots in the first half. The Tigers finished with 20 turnovers.

The Cardinals led by as many as 34 points in the third quarter.

Clemson outscored Louisville by eight points in the fourth quarter.

Louisville plays Duke Sunday, Jan. 5 at the KFC Yum! Center.  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Numbers to Know: Louisville football 2019

samdraut

Cardinals finish 8-5 and second in the Atlantic Division of the ACC

Rapid Reaction: Louisville wins Music City Bowl over Mississippi State

samdraut

Cardinals score 31 unanswered points in bowl game for victory

Louisville football fights back for bowl win

samdraut

Cardinals win bowl game, eight victories in Satterfield's first season

Louisville's speed runs to Music City Bowl victory

samdraut

Cardinals finish with over 500 yards of offense in bowl win

Louisville defense motivated against Mississippi State

samdraut

Cardinals limited Mississippi State to 366 yards of offense

Seniors celebrate, contribute in Louisville's bowl win

samdraut

Cardinals top Mississippi State in Music City Bowl

Louisville defeats Mississippi State in Music City Bowl

samdraut

Cardinals win first bowl game since 2015, finish with eight wins

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Mississippi State

samdraut

Cardinals finish 2019 season with SEC opponent in Music City Bowl

Bionca Dunham's defense aids Louisville conference win

samdraut

Senior forward blocks two shots in the fourth quarter against Syracuse

Louisville's Jeff Walz: "I love what I do"

samdraut

Louisville edges Syracuse in first conference win of the season