Louisville defeats Notre Dame in second straight win

Louisville women’s basketball had no problem dispatching Notre Dame at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 16, defeating the Irish 82-49. The Cardinals (23-3 overall, 12-2 in the ACC) pulled away in the second quarter and finished the game shooting 52.4 percent from the field as 10 different players scored.

Dana Evans scored a team-high 18 points and had seven assists for Louisville. Mykasa Robinson finished with nine assists, six points and six rebounds. Yacine Diop scored 15 points. Elizabeth Balogun and Kylee Shook each added 11 points.

Mikayla Vaughn scored a team-high 16 points and Destinee Walker added 12 points for Notre Dame (10-16 overall, 5-9 in the ACC).

Notre Dame went on an 8-0 run early in the first quarter, but Evans made a pair of 3-pointers to tie the score at 10-10. Robinson ended a two-minute scoring drought with a jumper in the paint to give Louisville an 18-16 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Robinson assisted to Diop in transition for Louisville’s first double-digit lead four minutes into the second quarter during a stretch that the Cardinals made five straight field goals.

Evans completed a three-point-play following a jumper in transition to cap a 9-0 run that gave Louisville a 36-21 advantage as Notre Dame suffered a scoring drought that lasted more than three minutes.

Louisville scored 15 of the first 17 points in the second half, going on an 11-0 run to extend its lead beyond 20 points midway through the third quarter. The Cardinals stretched their advantage to 30 points after Robinson made a baseline jumper following a 3-pointer from Elizabeth Balogun on the previous possession.

Louisville shot 62.5 percent from the field to outscore Notre Dame by 13 points in the third quarter.

Notre Dame closed its deficit to 23 points during a Louisville scoring drought that last nearly four minutes, which was ended on a basket by Elizabeth Dixon.