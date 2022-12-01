Skip to main content

Louisville Blown Out by Ohio State in Top-25 Matchup

The Cardinals suffer their third loss before the month of December.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored a season-high 26 points to help lead No. 4 Ohio State to a 96-77 victory over No. 18 Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Wednesday night.

In a battle of teams with similar styles, the Buckeyes (7-0) survived a sluggish first half to mount the comeback. They used a 14-0 fourth quarter run to take command. It was one of two big second half runs they enjoyed as the Buckeyes shot 66.7% in the second half.

Ohio State trailed 50-37 in the opening minute of the third quarter before going on an 11-0 run to get back in the game. A Mikesell layup gave the Buckeyes a 61-59 advantage, their first lead of the game, with 2:38 left in the period.

Mikesell made 10-of-16 shots, including 5-of-7 in the second half. The senior guard was one of four Buckeyes to score in double figures. Jacy Sheldon scored 15 of her 22 points in the second half, and Rebeka Mikulášiková added 21 in the victory.

The Cardinals (5-3) shot 43.5%. They also committed a season-high 24 turnovers, with 15 coming in the second half.

Hailey Van Lith led Louisville with 20 points and 10 rebounds, but she made just 3-of-11 shots in the second half. She also committed eight turnovers. Morgan Jones added 15 points, and Chrislyn Carr finished with 14.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes proved their championship-caliber mettle Wednesday by coming back from a double-digit deficit in the second half in one of the toughest atmospheres in the country.

Louisville: The Cardinals held big leads in both halves, but the Buckeyes quickness and pressure finally got to them in the second half. The three November losses equal as many as Louisville had in the previous six Novembers combined.

UP NEXT

Ohio State begins Big Ten play on Sunday afternoon when they visit Rutgers.

Louisville plays at Middle Tennessee on Sunday.

(Photo of Olivia Cochran: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

