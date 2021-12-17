Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Louisville Rolls Past Eastern Kentucky for Ninth Straight Win

    The Cardinals were led by a career-high 22 points from Kianna Smith.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kianna Smith made five 3-pointers for a career-high 22 points, Hailey Van Lith added 13 points and No. 6 Louisville shot 51% to cruise past Eastern Kentucky 82-38 on Thursday night for its ninth consecutive victory.

    The Cardinals (9-1) showed no letdown from Sunday’s tense win over No. 19 Kentucky, running off 11 unanswered points for a 13-3 lead midway through the first quarter that steadily grew behind hot shooting. Their bench helped spark 11-of-16 shooting in the second for a 51-28 halftime cushion and the lead reached 73-33 early in the fourth.

    Emma Hacker scored 10 points for the Colonels (4-6), who were coming off a 66-43 rout of Morehead State on Wednesday night. EKU made 1 of 7 shots in the third quarter for five points and finished shooting 26% overall.

    Smith made 8 of 11 shots including 5 of 7 from long range to top her previous high of 21 points, set twice last season. Van Lith made 6 of 12 while Emily Engstler shot 5 of 10 for 11 points. Freshman Payton Verhulst added 12 points off the bench.

    Louisville dominated the paint 38-8, bench scoring 36-18 and rebounding 42-27 in its final tune-up before facing No. 7 UConn on Sunday. The Cardinals also hit 11 of 27 from behind the arc.

    BIG PICTURE

    EKU: The Colonels led in the early minutes but were no match for Louisville’s depth and shooting.

    Read More

    Louisville: The Cardinals’ starters needed just a few minutes to build a double-digit lead, clearing the way for coach Jeff Walz to substitute his entire lineup late in the first quarter. The bench steadily stretched it out from there and provided the depth needed to face the injury-depleted but still dangerous Huskies.

    UP NEXT

    Eastern Kentucky hosts Pikeville of the NAIA on Saturday.

    Louisville faces No. 7 UConn on Sunday in Uncasville, Connecticut.

    (Photo of Kianna Smith: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

