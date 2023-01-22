Skip to main content

Louisville Falters in Fourth Quarter, Falls to NC State

A stretch of cold shooting in the final period sunk the Cardinals against the Wolfpack.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jada Boyd scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack and No. 20 North Carolina State topped Louisville 63-51 on Sunday.

The Wolfpack scored the last five points of the third quarter to take a 48-47 lead as Louisville missed its last three shots. Then the Cardinals imploded.

Louisville went 2 of 4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter before making its first basket — after 13 misses — with 1:35 to play. That cut NC State’s lead to 58-51 but the Wolfpack quickly responded with a Saniya Rivers-to-Boyd layup and the Cardinals missed their last two shots and finished 25 points below their season average.

Diamond Johnson and Rivers both had 12 points for N.C. State (15-5, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Mimi Collins added 11.

Chrislyn Carr scored 16 points for Louisville (16-6, 6-3), which had won 14 straight ACC home games. Morgan Jones added 13 points and Hailey Van Lith 11. Van Lith, who had scored at least 18 points in every league game, was 4-of-20 shooting, a reflection of the Cardinals’ 18.8% (6 of 32) in the second half and 30% (20 of 66) for the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Wolfpack scored the first seven points of the game and led by as many as 11 in the first quarter. Louisville closed the second quarter with a 13-4 run to lead 33-31 at the half.

North Carolina State does not return to action until Sunday when No. 7 Notre Dame visits. Louisville goes to Wake Forest on Thursday.

(Photo of Hailey Van Lith: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

64422BBB-FE59-4EB0-8C04-80CF0FC941CB
Basketball

Louisville Offers '24 Prospects SF Bryson Tucker, PG Labaron Philon

By Matthew McGavic
0dKnJUYk
Football

From The Pink Seats: 2022 Season in Review | Defense w/ Dave Scull & Keith Wynne

By Matthew McGavic
284431034_322731573349792_760400348298302360_n.0
Basketball

Louisville Offers In-State '25 PG Jasper Johnson

By Matthew McGavic
10541010
Football

Louisville Officially Hires Steve Ellis as Cornerbacks Coach

By University of Louisville PR
DSC02543
Basketball

Okorafor: 'I'm Going to Bring the Energy to Louisville'

By Matthew McGavic
Kon
Basketball

'24 SF Kon Knueppel Receives Louisville Offer

By Matthew McGavic
P1190007
Basketball

Van Lith, Carr Guide Louisville Past Boston College

By University of Louisville PR
FYHTU3QXkAA0HQC
Basketball

Louisville Adds F/C Emmanuel Okorafor to Roster

By Matthew McGavic