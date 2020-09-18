Report: Louisville withdraws from 2020 MGM Resorts Main Event

The Louisville men's basketball program will not participate in the 2020 MGM Resorts Main Event in Las Vegas, according to a report from CBS Sports' college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

A University of Louisville spokesman could not confirm the news to Louisville Report, saying that "all options are still on the table".

The reports comes one day removed from head coach Chris Mack hinting that the Cardinals' chances at playing in Vegas took a hit following the NCAA's decision to push back college basketball's start date.

"We're looking into it. To say that a decision has been finalized would be premature," Mack said. "Obviously I think the chances have been diminished, but I don't have anything finalized in terms of 'are we going to go to Vegas or not' at this point."

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council voted to push back the first contest date by fifteen days, setting an official men's & women's basketball start date of Nov. 25. The MGM Main Event, a multi-team tournament with a field consisting of Louisville, Arkansas, Colorado State & San Francisco, was scheduled to take place on Nov. 20 & 22.

Mack had also revealed during his press conference on Thursday that there had been discussions regarding participation in a non-conference bubble, and it seems that the Cardinals are starting to take that plan seriously.

On Friday morning, Mack tweeted out that Louisville was looking for "8-12 teams" to participate in a "non-conference bubble" at the KFC Yum! Center from Nov. 25 - Dec. 5.

"We are looking at options to possibly host a group of teams in a controlled environment here that could face one another & that tweet might attract more options for opponents who may have interest. We do not have details." a University of Louisville spokesman told Louisville Report.

