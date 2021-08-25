'22 Guard Rodney Rice to Take Sept. Visit, Will Attend Louisville Live

The highly regarded prospect from the DMV and longtime Cardinals target will be making another visit to campus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has been heavily invested in the recruitment of Class of 2022 prospect Rodney Rice for quite some time, and the Cardinals now have another shot to bring him on campus.

According to Stock Risers' Jack Weingarten, the Hyattsville (Mary.) DeMatha Catholic guard will take an official visit to Louisville on the weekend of Sept. 17. During that time, he will also attend "Louisville Live", the program's annual preseason basketball event, at Churchill Downs on Sept. 18.

This will the Rice's second time taking an official visit to Louisville, as he also took one in late June. Under new NCAA rules, men's basketball recruits in their senior year may revisit a school in which they took an official visit during their junior year.

"The visit was great. They showed me around and I had a great time," Rice told Louisville Report following his June visit. He raved about Louisville's pitch of being able to play right away, having the right resources to succeed, and their player development program.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound combo guard has been a long time target of the Cardinals, as he was first offered by the staff in May of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. He ranks as high as the No. 44 prospect in the class by Rivals.

Rice named Louisville in his top six not long after his June official visit, but it it mainly a two-horse race between them and Virginia Tech. He is currently scheduled to take an official visit with the Hokies on Sept. 3, and also took one with Alabama in early June.

Class of 2023 Male (Ky.) small forward and top Louisville target Kaleb Glenn will also be in attendance at this year's Louisville Live, which is named Downs After Dark: Horses and Hoops. General admission and first floor seating tickets start at $12 and may be purchased at this link.

Louisville currently has one commitment in the Class of 2022 in the form of Tae Davis, a 6-foot-7, 175-pound small forward who is the brother of current Cardinal Dre Davis.

