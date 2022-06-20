Elite '23 PG Robert Dillingham Lists Louisville in Final Four Schools

One of the top prospects in the 2023 class is set to commit later this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Could Kenny Payne pull off a recruiting coup just three months into his tenure as the head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program? It's possible.

Simi Valley (Calif.) Donda Academy point guard Robert Dillingham, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2023, announced his top four schools on Monday with the Cardinals making the cut. Kentucky, Auburn and USC round out his list, and Dillingham set to make his commitment on Friday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound point guard was originally committed to NC State, until he backed off his verbal pledge to the Wolfpack in mid-March - around the same time Payne was hired by Louisville. Kentucky eventually became the presumptive frontrunner for Dillingham, as his only known visit following his decommitment was to the Wildcats.

Should Louisville swoop in and land him, it would be a massive early recruiting win for Payne and Co. Dillingham ranks as high as the No. 3 player in the country according to On3, and comes in at eighth nationally - as well as the top-ranked point guard - in the 247Sports Composite.

Dillingham has long been regarded as one of the top prospects in the class. At the U16 FIBA Americas last summer, he averaged 15.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game for USA Basketball, earning MVP honors. In the gold medal game against Argentina, he put up 31 points, six rebounds and four assists.

He also recently had a standout performance for CP3 at the Nike EYBL session in Louisville earlier this month. He was named a Second-Team All-Circuit selection after averaging 22.4 points per game and shooting 44.8 percent on threes.

Louisville currently has just one commitment in the 2023 cycle, coming from La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn.

(Photo of Robert Dillingham via USA Basketball)

