Louisville '22 Target Guard Rodney Rice Makes His College Decision

October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Louisville '22 Target Guard Rodney Rice Commits to Virginia Tech

The highly regarded prospect from the DMV was down to the Hokies or Cardinals.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program recently scored a big recruiting win in the Class of 2023, the class in front of it has been quiet for some time. After landing forward Tae Davis back in December of last year, the Cardinals have not seen any other prospects pull the trigger in the Class of 2022.

Unfortunately for the program, they will have to wait a little while longer for their next big splash in the class. Hyattsville (Mary.) DeMatha Catholic guard Rodney Rice, arguably Louisville's top remaining target in the cycle, announced Sunday that he has committed to Virginia Tech.

By the end of the recruitment for the versatile 6-foot-4, 185-pound combo guard, it had boiled down to a two-horse race between the Cardinals and Hokies. He also drew significant interest from Alabama and Indiana, and held 22 total offers.

Both programs had advantages over other schools due to the connections they had to Rice's alma mater of DeMatha. His lead recruiter from Louisville - assistant coach Mike Pegues - attended the high school, while newly-hired Virginia Tech assistant Mike Jones previously served as Rice's head coach there.

But there's no sugar coating this one, it's a massive loss for Louisville. Since first offering him in May of 2020, the staff has been heavily invested in his recruitment. He had taken two official visits in the last four months alone, including one to Louisville Live last month.

Rice ranks as high as the No. 44 prospect in the class by Rivals. Louisville currently has one commitment in the Class of 2022 in the form of Tae Davis, a 6-foot-7, 175-pound small forward who is the brother of current Cardinal Dre Davis.

(Photo of Rodney Rice via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

7CEBDFA3-8268-4B01-AF59-08C603EDD321
Basketball

Louisville '22 Target Guard Rodney Rice Makes His College Decision

11 seconds ago
USATSI_13573674_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Opens as Home Favorite vs. Virginia

45 minutes ago
USATSI_16875903_168388606_lowres
Football

Missed Opportunities, Long Droughts Return to Haunt Louisville

5 hours ago
USATSI_16875009_168388606_lowres
Football

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Wake Forest 37, Louisville 34

20 hours ago
USATSI_16875902_168388606_lowres
Football

Scott Satterfield Questions Officiating From Louisville's Loss at Wake Forest

21 hours ago
USATSI_16875291_168388606_lowres
Football

What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 37-34 Loss at Wake Forest

20 hours ago
USATSI_16876185_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Rallies, Falls Short at Wake Forest

20 hours ago
bbt-field-37650dae56
Football

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville @ Wake Forest | Game 5

Oct 2, 2021