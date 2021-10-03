Louisville '22 Target Guard Rodney Rice Makes His College Decision

The highly regarded prospect from the DMV was down to the Hokies or Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program recently scored a big recruiting win in the Class of 2023, the class in front of it has been quiet for some time. After landing forward Tae Davis back in December of last year, the Cardinals have not seen any other prospects pull the trigger in the Class of 2022.

Unfortunately for the program, they will have to wait a little while longer for their next big splash in the class. Hyattsville (Mary.) DeMatha Catholic guard Rodney Rice, arguably Louisville's top remaining target in the cycle, announced Sunday that he has committed to Virginia Tech.

By the end of the recruitment for the versatile 6-foot-4, 185-pound combo guard, it had boiled down to a two-horse race between the Cardinals and Hokies. He also drew significant interest from Alabama and Indiana, and held 22 total offers.

Both programs had advantages over other schools due to the connections they had to Rice's alma mater of DeMatha. His lead recruiter from Louisville - assistant coach Mike Pegues - attended the high school, while newly-hired Virginia Tech assistant Mike Jones previously served as Rice's head coach there.

But there's no sugar coating this one, it's a massive loss for Louisville. Since first offering him in May of 2020, the staff has been heavily invested in his recruitment. He had taken two official visits in the last four months alone, including one to Louisville Live last month.

Rice ranks as high as the No. 44 prospect in the class by Rivals. Louisville currently has one commitment in the Class of 2022 in the form of Tae Davis, a 6-foot-7, 175-pound small forward who is the brother of current Cardinal Dre Davis.

(Photo of Rodney Rice via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter