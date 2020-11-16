Class of 2021 C Roosevelt Wheeler commits to Louisville

(Photo of Roosevelt Wheeler: Alexa Welch Edlund/Richmond Times-Dispatch)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In what is potentially the final piece of the Cardinals' recruiting class, four-star Class of 2021 center Roosevelt Wheeler announced Monday that he has committed to the Louisville men's basketball program.

The Richmond, Va. native had included Louisville in his top five schools last month; choosing them over LSU, NC State, VCU and Hampton.

One of the top players in the state of Virginia, the 6-foot-10, 220-pound big man is a consensus top-100 prospect and ranked as high as the No. 42 player in the country according to Rivals.

This is a recruitment that the staff and specifically assistant coach Mike Pegues have invested a good amount of time in, and Louisville was fortunate to be able to get him on campus for an unofficial visit prior to in-person recruiting being shut down due to COVID-19. In his junior year for John Marshall High School, he averaged 15.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game.

Roosevelt Wheeler's Junior Year Highlights:

Following Wheeler's commitment, the Cardinals now sport a five-man '21 recruiting class. Point guards Bobby Pettiford & El Ellis, small forward Michael James and combo forward Eric Van Der Heijden all signed with the program on the first day of the Early Signing Period last week.

