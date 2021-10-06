Center Roosevelt Wheeler Talks Transition to Louisville, Start of Practice

The true freshman from John Marshall HS is one of several newcomers for the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2021-22 preseason in full swing for the Louisville men's basketball program, true freshman center Roosevelt Wheeler took some time to meet with the media. He discussed his transition from high school to Louisville, the recovery from his Achilles injury and more.

Below is the transcript from the press conference:

(On the transition from high school to college)

The transition from John Marshall High School to college was actually kind of tough, but it's kind of growing on me. I love the campus, I love you know the coaching staff. It's kind of like back in high school, but just a little bit more getting thrown at me a little bit. But I'm getting use to it.



(On the timeline of his Achilles injury and subsequent surgery)

So I hurt my Achilles, actually around this time last year. I injured it like the first week of October, actually. Then I got surgery probably like two days later. Honestly, I really don't know the exact date, but I know it was like two days or a day later. That's not my only injury, I have another injury too. My patellar tendon in my left knee, that happened a year or two before this injury. It's been a little rough time, but I've been making it through,



(On how he's feeling after the Achilles injury and surgery)

I feel a lot better now, working with (strength coach Andy) Kettler and our trainer DeVante (Frazier). They're really been feeding me, getting me ready for this season coming up. I haven't played in like a year or two, so for me to feel fit at least back to playing style feels amazing - and a little bit better, honestly.



(On how difficult his senior season was)

It was a little tough for this last injury, because I did have to sit down and watch my high school team play. But honestly, it was one of the best experiences I could ever go through. For me to actually not have the spotlight on me, and my high school teammates actually have the spotlight that they needed to have, it was probably one of the fun years that they ever had. It was amazing to see, and to just be around those guys. Going to those tournaments, and just having fun. Seeing the guys have fun on the court on and off the court, it was amazing to see.



(On when he was released for full contact)

That was in the beginning of summer, because I was doing rehab and stuff back home to try to get it back before I could get here. I did a good job of actually completing the process of doing that. Once I got here, I just had to get it a little bit stronger. I still have to get a little bit stronger, but we're right on the timeline.



(On how Malik Williams and his similar experiences has he helped him throughout the early process with the program)

Malik has done a very good job of talking me through everything. When we're in practice, he's helping me out if I have a question, telling me what I need to do, where I need to go. Seeing him be the captain of the team and be the big senior that everybody wanted to see, it's really good to see that he could actually do it. This year is going to be great for him, for the whole team actually. I just can't wait to see it all happen.



(On how he is feeling about the front court as a whole, and where he can you see himself fitting into the group)

The front court is good. Where I see myself is just being the guy that everybody needs. Blocking shots, rebounding, whenever they need me on the corner, they got me. I know since this is Malik's last year, I know that he's gonna get most of the playing time, but I'm not really worried about it. Like I said before: he deserves it, he needs it, he wants it, he has it. So I'm not really worried about that right now, but I know that we're going to be in very great this year.



(On clarification of the status of his high school team's ability to play his senior season)

We were able to play in some places, like some tournaments. We played at Myrtle Beach, we played some home games, but it wasn't really like the season it should have been.



(On if he's able to fully participate in practice, or if he's easing his way into drills)

I'm pretty sure I'm in every drill. Just getting the feel of everything. Like I said, having fun with the guys on and off the court, but mainly on the court. Getting that feel for everybody's reads and how everybody plays. I've been working out with everybody, just doing everything.



(On the most difficult part of the transition from high school to college when it comes to actual basketball)

The hardest thing for me to transition, as of now, is honestly ball screen defense. Guarding the guy that's coming off the screen, and being ready, being open, high enough to where the guy can't get past me. Another one is getting up and down the floor. Kinda get winded sometimes, but it's getting way better than what I came here with.



(On how their defensive knowledge is coming along)

We've done a lot better since the first practice. We were struggling a little bit with all the defensive stuff that we needed to do. But now, we've come a long way. We've come a long way in a short amount of time. You're going to see a different side of the Cardinal Nation this year.

(Photo of Roosevelt Wheeler: Alexa Welch Edlund - Richmond Times-Dispatch)

