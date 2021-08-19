Report: Terry Rozier, Hornets Agree to Four-Year, $97 Million Extension

The former Louisville men's basketball shooting guard has signed a lucrative max extension with Charlotte, according to Stadium.

(Photo of Terry Rozier: Nell Redmond - USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE - Former Louisville men's basketball shooting guard and NBA star Terry Rozier has agreed with the Charlotte Hornets to a four-year, $97 million max contract extension, according to a report from Stadium's Shams Charania.

The fully guaranteed deal lasts through the 2025-26 season, and places him among the highest-paid guards in the league. According to ESPN, his $24.25 million per year salary makes him the ninth-highest paid shooting guard in the league.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard averaged 20.4 points and 4.2 assists per game during the 2020-21 season, while also shooting 45.0 percent from the field - all of which were career-highs. His 222 made three-pointers also ranked fifth in the entire NBA.

The Youngstown, Oh. native signed a three-year, $58 million contract with Charlotte as a free agent prior to the 2019-20 season, and has averaged 19.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists with the Hornets since joining. Over his first four years in the league as a member of the Boston Celtics, he averaged 7.7, 3.6 and 2.3 in each respective category.

He was drafted by the Celtics with the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, following a two year career at Louisville. In his sophomore season with the Cardinals, Rozier averaged 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, and was named a member of the All-ACC Second Team.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter