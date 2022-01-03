Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Louisville to Retire Russ Smith's No. 2 Jersey

    The former consensus All-American guard's jersey will be officially retired on Jan. 22 vs. Notre Dame.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. – "Russdiculous" is officially heading to the rafters.

    Former guard Russ Smith, one of the top players in the storied history of the Louisville men's basketball program, will have his No. 2 jersey permanently retired, the Cardinals formally announced Monday. It will be retired at halftime of Louisville's upcoming home matchup against Notre Dame on Jan. 22.

    "Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches, fans & friends during my time in school & making it the greatest college experience ever," Smith tweeted last month, jumping the gun on the announcement. "I’ve also made relationships here for life & I’m forever grateful. Thank you UofL"

    Smith will be the fifth player in Louisville history to have their jersey number retired. He joins No. 8 Charlie Tyra, No. 31 Wes Unseld, No. 35 Darrell Griffith and No. 42 Pervis Ellison.

    Known for his wild and reckless playstyle, the 6-foot-0 shooting guard is Louisville’s fifth all-time leading scorer with 1,908 points, and is the Cardinals' career leader in steals with 257. He is also second in career free throws made with 488, and is tied for ninth in career three-pointers with 180.

    Read More

    The Brooklyn, N.Y. native helped lead the Cardinals to the 2013 national championship - their third in school history - averaging 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals as a junior that year. His 2013-14 senior season was his best in a Louisville uniform, putting up 18.2 points, 4.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game, and was named a consensus First Team All-American for his efforts.

    (Photo of Russ Smith via USA TODAY)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    CCD93FE3-90B6-48E3-8A06-729F9056D9E1
    Basketball

    Louisville to Retire Russ Smith's No. 2 Jersey

    45 seconds ago
    USATSI_17324407_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week 17

    3 hours ago
    C50ED310-B40B-412B-AAE3-72C88213A710
    Football

    Louisville CB Kei'Trel Clark to Return for 2022 Season

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17335037_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Highlights and Notes: Louisville 67, Georgia Tech 64

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17268110_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    What Chris Mack, Malik Williams Said After 67-64 Win at Georgia Tech

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17149785_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Louisville Holds Off Georgia Tech in Atlanta

    18 hours ago
    FCA909CF-CE23-4F5B-B919-7E9B814875C2
    Basketball

    Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Georgia Tech | Game 13

    22 hours ago
    A96B7CC9-B1FD-4751-9E86-EFDDF35E8B01
    Basketball

    Engstler’s Layup Completes Louisville Rally at Georgia Tech

    23 hours ago