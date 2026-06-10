Ryan Conwell 2026 NBA Draft Profile

Prospect: Ryan Conwell

Position: Shooting Guard

School: Louisville

Year: True Senior

Background

Born June. 15, 2004 (age 22 on draft day) to father Roderick and mother Daune. A native of Indianapolis, Conwell was a three-year letterman for Pike HS, and finished as a 1,000-point scorer. As a senior, he averaged 22.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.0 steals per game, getting named the 2022 Marion County Player of the Year.

Despite his success at Pike, Conwell was not a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school. He was unranked in two of the three major recruiting services, with the Rivals Industry Ranking (similar to the 247Sports Composite) tabbing him as the No. 304 prospect in the Class of 2022. Despite holding power conference offers from Virginia Tech and Xavier, Conwell opted to commit to South Florida.

Conwell was immediately thrust into a pseudo-starting role for the Bulls, playing in all 32 games while starting 21 as a true freshman. That being said, he only averaged 5.1 points per game. Following the firing of then-USF head coach Brian Gregory, he hit the transfer portal after one year in Tampa.

For his sophomore season, Conwell decided to play a little closer to home, picking Indiana State out of the portal. His production immediately took a step forward, as he put up 16.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a starter in all 38 games for the Sycamores. He was not only named Second-Team All-MVC, but the MVC Newcomer of the Year and was tabbed to the MVC All-Tournament Team. After head coach Josh Schertz left ISU to take the St. Louis job, Conwell hit the portal yet again.

This time, Conwell found himself in the Big East, playing his junior campaign for Xavier. Similar to the season before, he earned Third Team All-Big East and All-Big East Tournament honors, averaging 16.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists while starting all 34 games for the Musketeers. Also like the season before, XU head coach Sean Miller left to take the job at Texas, once again leaving Conwell with the decision to transfer.

Conwell decided to play his final season in college at Louisville for head coach Pat Kelsey, and it wound up being his best season to date. Only missing one game while starting the other 34, he averaged a team- and career-best 18.8 points per game, while also collecting 4.8 rebounds and career-best 2.7 assists. He was tabbed a Second-Team All-ACC selection, though he was the fourth-best player in the conference according to KenPom.

Collegiate Stats

PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% FT% 2022-23 5.1 1.9 1.9 34.0 30.0 81.6 2023-24 16.6 5.8 2.5 48.2 40.7 85.5 2024-25 16.5 2.7 2.5 45.0 41.3 82.8 2025-26 18.8 4.8 2.7 40.8 34.5 83.2

NBA Draft Combine Measurements

Anthropometric Stats

Hand Length : 8.50"

: 8.50" Hand Width : 9.00"

: 9.00" Height W/O Shoes : 6' 2.00"

: 6' 2.00" Standing Reach : 8' 0.50"

: 8' 0.50" Weight : 214.8

: 214.8 Wingspan: 6' 7.00"

Strength & Agility Stats

Lane Agility Time (Seconds) : 10.69

: 10.69 Shuttle Run (Seconds) : 2.86

: 2.86 Three Quarter Sprint (Seconds) : 3.21

: 3.21 Standing Vertical Leap : 32.5

: 32.5 Max Vertical Leap: 39.5

Scouting Report

Strengths

Conwell has a compact build with a lot of weight and muscle packed in, which gives him some great play strength. It's also coupled with good length and good overall explosiveness.

He not only plays well through contact on both ends, he outright embraces it - especially on offense. Conwell regularly uses his physicality to gain the leverage needed to get a shot off on the drive. This also draws a lot of free throw attempts (4.4 per game in 2025-26) as a result.

Is an underrated rebounder as a guard due to his aforementioned physicality, and is a solid secondary playmaker for a two guard. Isn't a super flashy playmaker, but also typically doesn't make bad decisions.

Weaknesses

As well built as his overall frame is, Conwell is just a smidge undersized in terms of height at the next level. Especially for one that relies on physicality.

Conwell is undoubtedly an asset as a three-point shooter, but he is a bit of a volume shooter. His overall shooting efficiency is just so-so, especially when taking into account that he was just 59.0 percent on shots right at the rim.

Has a bit of a higher foul rate (2.8 per game) than you would like. This is primarily due to the fact that he can sometimes be lured out of position off the ball or be way too aggressive on it.

Highlights

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(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Bob Donnan - Imagn Images)