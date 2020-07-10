TBT: Ryan McMahon, Red Scare hold off House of 'Paign

It was just another day at the office for Ryan McMahon.

Continuing his run with Red Scare as part of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in Columbus, OH., the former Louisville men's basketball guard put on a shooting clinic against House of 'Paign in the quarterfinals of the event.

Despite not starting the game, McMahon finished second in scoring with 16 points on 5-11 from the field, 4-9 from three-point range and 2-2 from the free throw line. The Sarasota, Fl native also chipped in with 3 assists, a rebound and a steal before fouling out.

While House of 'Paign put on a furious comeback during the "Elam Ending" portion of the game, Red Scare was able to eventually put the game away and escape with an 83-76 win. At the start of the period, Red Scare held a 80-61 advantage.

The No. 8 seeded team in the field and comprised of mostly University of Dayton alumni, Red Scare advances to the semifinals and will face No. 4 Golden Eagles on Sunday. House of 'Paign - a team of mostly University of Illinois alumni - sees an end to their cinderella run as the No. 16 seed after defeating No. 1 Carmen's Crew in the TBT equivalent of the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16.

Between today and Wednesday's quarterfinal vs. Big X, McMahon now has 28 points on 9-20 shooting (45%) and 8-17 from beyond the arc (47.1%).

Tip-off of Sunday's Red Scare - Golden Eagles game is scheduled for either 4:00pm or 6:00pm, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

