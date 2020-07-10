Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

TBT: Ryan McMahon, Red Scare hold off House of 'Paign

Matthew McGavic

It was just another day at the office for Ryan McMahon.

Continuing his run with Red Scare as part of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in Columbus, OH., the former Louisville men's basketball guard put on a shooting clinic against House of 'Paign in the quarterfinals of the event.

Despite not starting the game, McMahon finished second in scoring with 16 points on 5-11 from the field, 4-9 from three-point range and 2-2 from the free throw line. The Sarasota, Fl native also chipped in with 3 assists, a rebound and a steal before fouling out.

While House of 'Paign put on a furious comeback during the "Elam Ending" portion of the game, Red Scare was able to eventually put the game away and escape with an 83-76 win. At the start of the period, Red Scare held a 80-61 advantage.

The No. 8 seeded team in the field and comprised of mostly University of Dayton alumni, Red Scare advances to the semifinals and will face No. 4 Golden Eagles on Sunday. House of 'Paign - a team of mostly University of Illinois alumni - sees an end to their cinderella run as the No. 16 seed after defeating No. 1 Carmen's Crew in the TBT equivalent of the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16.

Between today and Wednesday's quarterfinal vs. Big X, McMahon now has 28 points on 9-20 shooting (45%) and 8-17 from beyond the arc (47.1%).

Tip-off of Sunday's Red Scare - Golden Eagles game is scheduled for either 4:00pm or 6:00pm, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Liberty transfer CB Kei'Trel Clark commits to Louisville

Former Liberty Flames cornerback Kei'Trel Clark has committed to the Louisville Cardinals football program.

Matthew McGavic

What a Conference-Only 2020 Football Season Would Look Like for Louisville

The ACC is reportedly expected to move to a conference-only football schedule in 2020. What would such a season look like for the Louisville Cardinals?

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's Tee Webb shows potential in spring practices

Freshman quarterback adjusting to the collegiate level at Louisville

samdraut

Report: ACC Expected to Announce Conference-Only 2020 Football Schedule

Following suit of the Big Ten, the Atlantic Coast Conference is expected to play conference-only football games for the 2020 season according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

Matthew McGavic

ACC Delays Competition of Fall Olympic Sports to September 1

The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced a delay in competition of fall Olympic Sports until September 1, a move that affects four Louisville sports.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville officially announces addition of Gabe Wiznitzer

Hargrave Military Academy's Gabe Wiznitzer is now officially a Louisville Cardinal.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offseason complicated as golfers wait to return to campus

Men's golf returns to campus in Louisville's fourth phase of the planned return

samdraut

TBT: Ryan McMahon, Red Scare advance past Big X

Seeing his first organized basketball action in four months, former Louisville men's basketball guard Ryan McMahon was up to his usual ways as he and Red Scare advanced to The Basketball Tournament quarterfinals behind a win over Big X.

Matthew McGavic

Where Louisville Football's Offense Needs The Most Improvement

Louisville's high-flying offense lit up the scoreboard in 2019, but there's still one area that the Cardinals need to work on heading into the upcoming season.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville athletics preparing for fall schedule with changes in mind

Louisville athletic director says "economics can't drive the safety issues" for student-athletes

samdraut