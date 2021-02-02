Samuell Williamson Responds to Benching with Historic Performance

Coming off the bench for three consecutive games, Louisville forward Samuell WIlliamson responded by having arguably the team's best individual performance of the 2020-21 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville men’s basketball program was set to square off against Duke back on Jan. 23, head coach Chris Mack made his first true starting lineup shakeup of the season. Samuell Williamson had been relegated to the bench, with Quinn Slazinski starting in his place. It was the first time this season that Mack had altered Louisville’s starting lineup that was not due to injuries or COVID protocols.

It was a move that raised some eyebrows among the fanbase, but it was not one that was overly surprising. Up to that point, the 6-foot-7, 210-pound wing had been inconsistent from a scoring standpoint, and at times appeared to not be playing at maximum effort.

While his in-game performance undoubtedly played a role in his benching, that was only one part of the equation. After Louisville's loss to Florida State, Mack told his team that going forward, he would start the players he felt were "the most effective in practice", in an attempt to get his young team to form better practice habits.

Williamson would go on to come off the bench over the next two games, both at Clemson and most recently against Georgia Tech. But, instead of lamenting about his benching, the former McDonalds All-American used it as an opportunity to prove that he belongs in the starting lineup.

"I love Sam's response," Mack said back on Jan. 30, commending the sophomore's increased effort both in games and at practice. "You can either pout about it, and not improve your play, or you can sort of look inward and say, 'What can I do to show coach and I should be one of those guys?' He's done a really good job."

All of the work that Williamson had put in came to fruition on Monday against the Yellow Jackets, as he turned in his best game in a Cardinals uniform. The Rockwall, Tex. native exploded off the bench for 20 points and 18 rebounds, both of which were career-highs, in a decisive 74-58 win over Georgia Tech.

Not only was it a career night for him, but it was also a rare performance both in the annals of Louisville and college basketball history. He was the first Cardinal to have at least 20 points & 18 rebounds since Clifford Rozier on Feb. 21, 1993 at Houston, and set the school rebounding record for a substitute. His 18 rebounds were also the most by a D1 men's basketball 20-point scorer in a non-starting role vs. a Power Five opponent in at least 11 years.

"When we get that type of production out of Sam, that can really bode well for our team," Mack said after the game. "Not many guys get 18 rebounds that don't play the power forward or center position."

Not only did Williamson stuff the stat sheet, but they were not empty stats, as he directly contributed to the win over Georgia Tech. After showing his hustle and effort during the first half, Mack started him after halftime, and he poured in an 11 point, 10 rebound double-double in the second half alone. The Cardinals out-rebounded the Yellow Jackets 34-18 in the second half after getting dominated in the paint before halftime.

Williamson admitted that coming off of the bench did motivate and play a role in his performance, but also noted that whether he's playing as a starter or a reserve, he still has a job to do.

"I think that's something that the coaches want to get out of me. They want to see me run the floor hard, and a few (other) things," he said. "If I'm coming off the bench or starting, same things apply. Still have the same job to do. Just come in, and play as hard as I can.

Louisville found out against Clemson what happens when their two top scorers, Carlik Jones & David Johnson, struggle to find their rhythm. Williamson doesn't necessarily have to drop 20 & 18 games every night, but if he can step up to be a more consistent scorer, and establish himself as that bonafide third option, it not only changes the makeup of the team, but can give Louisville a serious chance to make a deep run in March.

