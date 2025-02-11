Report: Louisville Lands '25 German Forward Sananda Fru
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just over a month after officially announcing Mikel Brown Jr's commitment, the Louisville men's basketball program has landed their second prospect in the Class of 2025.
Sananda Fru, a 21-year-old native of Germany who is currently playing overseas in his home country's top professional league, has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals, according to The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.
The 6-foot-11, 245-pound forward is currently competing with Lowen Braunschweig in the Basketball Bundesliga, where he has been since the 2020-21 season. This year, he has been one of the most efficient players in the German BBL.
Appearing in 16 regular season games so far this season for Lowen Braunschweig while starting 15, Fru is averaging 10.4 points on 66.3 percent shooting, while also putting up 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
Fru also took part in the FIBA Europe Cup with Lowen Braunschweig, playing in six games while starting three. There, he averaged 15.5 points per game while shooting 69.6 percent, on top of 5.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.
The big man also has international experience with the German National Team, playing in both the 2022 and 2023 FIBA U20 European Championship. Fru averaged 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 2022, then 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 2023.
So far, between the German BBL regular season, the German Cup and Europe Cup, Fru has played in 102 games during his five years with Lowen Braunschweig. In that time, he's totaled 578 points, 309 rebounds and 84 blocks.
(Photo of Sananda Fru: Oliver Mueller - Jan Huebner)
