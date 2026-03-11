ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. SMU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program got the first day of the ACC Tournament off, but now, it's time to start their run in Charlotte.

This afternoon, the Cardinals will face SMU for a third time this season, this time in the second round of the ACC Tournament. Tip-off against the Mustangs is set for 2:30 p.m. EST.

At noon, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and SMU, with the ACC releasing their updated availability report.

Like on the first report, Mikel Brown Jr. was designated as "out" on the second report. Louisville announced last night that he would be sidelined for the entire ACC Tournament, with "the goal of being ready for the NCAA Tournament."

"Mikel wants to play in the ACC Tournament, but we believe it is best to have him continue his path of improvement and have him 100% for the first round of the NCAA Tournament," head coach Pat Kelsey said in a statement. "He’s close and chomping at the bit to be out there with his teammates.”

Earlier in the season, the star true freshman point guard for the Cardinals had missed eight straight games due to the injury, and re-aggravated it in the game against North Carolina on Feb. 23. It had a notable impact on his availability and efficiency in the game at Clemson on Feb. 28, as he did not start against the Tigers and logged only five points, four assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes. He would then go on to miss the final two games of the regular season.

In the five games prior to the Clemson game, Brown was playing at an All-American caliber level, putting up 29.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 assists per game, and shooting 52.2 percent from the field plus a blazing 54.0 percent on three-point tries. Playing in 21 games and making 19 starts this season, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound point guard is putting 18.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

As for the Mustangs, standout shooting guard B.J. Edwards, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury since Feb. 25 at Cal, is designated as "out" on the second report as well. He had started all 28 games prior to missing the last four, and was averaging 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and a league-best 2.3 steals per game.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. SMU

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#0 Mikel Brown

GAME-TIME DECISION

N/A

SMU Mustangs

OUT

#0 B.J. Edwards

GAME-TIME DECISION

N/A

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr., Corey Washington: Jerome Miron - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky