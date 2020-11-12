SI.com
Louisville Report
Report: Evansville to Replace Southern Illinois for Louisville Men's Basketball's Season Opener

MatthewMcGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has known their full 2020-21 schedule for only a couple days, but the ever fluid nature regarding COVID-19 is already forcing changes in the Cardinals' schedule

According to a report from Shannon Russell of the Courier-Journal, positive tests have forced Southern Illinois to withdraw from the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic, Louisville's MTE that will be hosted at the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville was set to open the season on Nov. 25 against the Salukis, but now that is no longer the case. Russell is also reporting that Evansville will be SIU's replacement as the Cardinals' season opening opponent.

The Purple Aces are not exactly coming off a banner year. While they did defeat No. 1 Kentucky at Rupp Arena, they finished their 2019-20 campaign with a 9-23 record, including 0-18 in Missouri Valley Conference play. They also fired head coach Walter McCarty halfway through the season amid a sexual misconduct investigation.

It's early to tell, but this might not be the only game affected on Louisville's schedule. Seton Hall, who is currently slated to face the Cards on Nov. 27 as part of the WHTC, announced on Wednesday that the program has paused all team activities due to positive tests within the program. 

(Photo of Chris Mack: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

Basketball

