Peyton Siva Repeats as Basketball Bundesliga Champion

In his fifth year with Alba Berlin, the former Louisville point guard captures his second title in as many years.

(Photo of Peyton Siva via Alba Berlin)

MUNICH, Germany - Former Louisville men's basketball star Peyton Siva is a Champion of Germany once again, as Alba Berlin defeated FC Bayern three games to one in the 2021 Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) Finals to claim back-to-back championships on Sunday.

The 6-foot, 185-pound point guard was unable to play in the best-of-five championship series, after suffering a muscle injury in his thigh in game one of the semifinals against Ulm. However, that didn't stop the Albatrosses from winning two games on the road to take the series, including an 86-79 victory to clinch the series.

In 21 games between the regular season and the playoffs, the Seattle, Wash. native averaged 10.5 points, 5.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 39.3% from the field and 39.3% on three-point attempts.

Siva has spent the last five seasons with Alba Berlin after signing with them prior to the 2016-17 season, and is the second-longest tenured player on the team. He was named best easyCredit BBL Point Guard in 2018 and runner-up in 2019.

Prior to Berlin, he spent a single year with the Italian club JuveCaserta. He was drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 56 overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, but spent most of his time in the D-League (now G-League).

A four-year player from 2009 to 2013, Siva is one of the top point guards in program history. He has the second-most assists and steals with 677 and 254, respectively, and is a 1000-point scorer with 1,215 career points. As a senior, his collegiate career culminated with the Cardinals' third national championship.

