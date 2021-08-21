Peyton Siva Signs With NBL’s Sky Sport Breakers

The former Louisville star is heading to New Zealand after half a decade in Germany.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - After several years in Europe, including the last half-decade in Germany, former Louisville men's basketball star Peyton Siva is heading to New Zealand.

The National Basketball League’s Sky Sport Breakers, the lone team in the league not based in Australia, announced Saturday that they had signed 30-year-old veteran point guard for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Siva spent the last five seasons with Alba Berlin, signing with them prior to the 2016-17 season, and helped the Albatrosses claim back-to-back Basketball Bundesliga championships in 2020 and 2021. He opted not to re-sign with the club after his current deal expired.

In 21 games between the 2020-21 regular season and playoffs, the 6-foot, 185-pound Seattle, Wash. native averaged 10.5 points, 5.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 39.3% from the field and 39.3% on three-point attempts.

Prior to Berlin, he spent a single year with the Italian club JuveCaserta. He was drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 56 overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, but spent most of his time in the D-League (now G-League).

A four-year player from 2009 to 2013, Siva is one of the top point guards in program history. He has the second-most assists and steals with 677 and 254, respectively, and is a 1000-point scorer with 1,215 career points. As a senior, his collegiate career culminated with the Cardinals' third national championship.

(Photo of Peyton Siva via Alba Berlin)

