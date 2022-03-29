Skip to main content

'22 Guard Skyy Clark Includes Louisville in Top Six Schools

The five-star point guard decommitted from Kentucky earlier this month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kenny Payne is one step closer to potentially landing his first recruit since being named the head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program.

Skyy Clark, one of the top remaining uncommitted prospects in the Class of 2022, told On3 Tuesday that he his trimmed his list of top schools to six, with the Cardinals making the cut. USC, Illinois, Maryland, Tennessee and Washington round out his list.

Clark originally committed to Kentucky last October and signed with them during the early signing period, but asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent earlier this month. Clark told On3's Joe Tipton that he plans on visiting Louisville, USC, Illinois and Maryland, with a decision coming sometime in April.

The Montverde Academy (Fla.) point guard is a five-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, and ranked as the No. 27 player in the nation. Prior to suffering a partially torn ACL last spring, he was ranked as high as No. 8 according to Rivals.

When Clark decommitted from Kentucky, Louisville's interest in him was widely expected. With Jarrod West and Mason Faulkner running out of eligibility, El Ellis and Noah Locke are the only true guards remaining on the Cardinals' roster, and neither are guaranteed to return. Ellis is still weighing his decision, and Locke went through senior day activities but said he could return.

Louisville currently has only one commitment in the 2022 cycle in Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) wing Kamari Lands. He hinted that he wants remain with the Cardinals following the program's move to part ways with Chris Mack and hire Payne, but has yet to sign a National Letter of Intent.

Warren Central (Ind.) small forward Tae Davis and Bahamian center Fredrick King, Louisville's two signees in the 2022 class, both asked to be released from their NLI's over the past week.

(Photo of Skyy Clark: John Jones - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

