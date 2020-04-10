Louisville signee Ahlana Smith named NJCAA Player of the Year

Ahlana Smith, a signee for Louisville women’s basketball 2020 recruiting class, was announced as the 2019-20 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Women’s Basketball Player of the Year today, April 10.

As a sophomore, the 5-foot-9 guard led Gulf Coast State with 20.3 points while shooting 43.9% from the floor. She also averaged 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.0 assists per game.

Gulf Coast State was the runner-up in the NJCAA South Atlantics District Tournament and earned a five-seed in the national tournament after going 23-5. Smith scored 30 or more points in three games this season and finished in double figures in all but one game.

She scored a season-high 39 points in a victory over Florida SouthWestern.

“Ahlana is an outstanding athlete with unlimited potential,” Gulf Coast State head coach Mary Scovel said. “She was a tremendous offensive threat along with great anticipation skills on defense.”

Smith was also named NJCAA First Team All-American and the NJCAA Region VIII Player of the Year.

She played her freshman season at UCLA, averaging 12.6 minutes and 3.0 points.

“Ahlana Smith is a player with a Division I experience so she will be ready to contribute immediately,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said when Smith signed in November. “She will bring toughness and grit to our backcourt with her ability to create her own shot and distribute consistently.”