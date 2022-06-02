Louisville Hires Stephanie Davis as Director of Basketball Operations

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Stephanie Diebold Davis, who has been a member of the University of Louisville men's basketball staff since 2001, has been named as Director of Men's Basketball Operations for the Cardinals under head coach Kenny Payne.

"Stephanie has been invaluable to me and is the perfect person for this operations position," said Payne. "She is a hard worker, has high integrity, and has been a loyal member of the UofL basketball staff for many years. She is experienced with all facets of our operation and has personally made my transition easy since my arrival in March. We look forward to continuing to have her with us in this new role."

With over 20 years of experience in Cardinal Athletics, Davis has worked as an administrative assistant for UofL Basketball since 2001, helping to manage such areas as recruiting travel, business operations, compliance, fan requests, alumni ticket requests and event planning, assisting in team travel and many other tasks. She will continue to do those items in an expanded role, as well as overseeing student-athlete housing, prospective student-athlete campus visits, visiting team needs, player tickets and other matters.

"For over 20 years, I have been fortunate to be a part of the Cardinal Basketball family," said Davis. "I am honored that Coach Payne has entrusted me with the opportunity to be the Director of Basketball Operations and I look forward to being able to take a more hands-on role within the program and with the players. The future is bright for Louisville Basketball and I am excited to be along for the ride!"

Diebold was a standout volleyball player at Murray State as a middle hitter for three seasons (1995-97). She earned OVC All-Newcomer honors (1995), was twice named All-OVC (first team 1995, second team 1996), and was on the OVC All-Tournament team in 1995. She is among the Murray State career top ten in kills (1,106, 10th) and block assists (219, fourth), total blocks (263, sixth) and kill percentage (.236, 10th).

She holds the single-season school record in block assists with 105 in 1996. Additionally in single season records, her 70 block assists in 1995 is tied for the eighth highest at Murray State, is sixth in kills with 526 in 1996, fifth in total blocks (121 in 1996) and ninth in attacks (1,302 in 1996). Her .765 attack percentage against Tennessee State in 1996 is the best single-match effort for a Racer with 15-19 attacks; her 34 kills in five sets against Arkansas Little Rock in 1996 is the third-most in school history; and her eight block assists against Saint Louis in 1996 is tied for the third highest at Murray State.

She coached youth volleyball teams for 13 years at St. Albert the Great School in Louisville and for four years with the Kentucky Indiana Volleyball Association while also organizing team schedules and practice plans.

Davis is a 2015 cum laude UofL graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in sport administration at UofL. She studied sports medicine with a minor in nutrition while at Murray State.



She is married to Chris Davis and has three daughters: Shea Thompson (24), Alexandra (7) and Nora (6).

(Photo of Louie: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)

