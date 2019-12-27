Dwayne Sutton wants Louisville to set the tone in rivalry

Dwayne Sutton says Louisville men’s basketball should play the same way, whether the team is at home or on the road.

The Cardinals complete their regular non-conference schedule in Lexington against Kentucky Dec. 28 at Rupp Arena. The fifth-year senior said Louisville must be aggressive, more disciplined and poised in the in-state rivalry game.

“It’s important for us to go play our game,” Sutton said. “They’re very athletic, pretty good team, I think it’s important for us to come out and do what we do.”

The Louisville native said his team had a great week of practice in preparation for the 19-ranked Wildcats. Sutton said Louisville has to be aggressive against Kentucky.

“When you play UK it’s important that you take care of the ball, be smart with your decisions,” Sutton said. “They’re going to come out with a lot of fight, as we are as well. I think it’s important for us to set the tone the first four minutes.”

Sutton thinks Louisville was timid at times in its last appearance at Rupp Arena in 2017. The Cardinals haven’t beaten Kentucky at Rupp Arena since 2008.