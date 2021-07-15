Class of 2021 JUCO PF Sydney Curry Signs with Louisville

The JUCO forward from John A. Logan College has officially signed with the Cardinals.

(Photo of Sydney Curry via JayHawk Slant)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2021-22 roster for the Louisville men’s basketball program is now one scholarship away from being complete, as ‘21 JUCO power forward Sydney Curry has signed with the Cardinals, the program announced Thursday. Curry is expected to arrive on campus this weekend.

“We are super excited to add Sydney Curry to our roster," head coach Chris Mack said. "To add a player of Syd’s ability this late provides a real boost to our front court. He has a unique combination of strength, athleticism and skill. His summer will obviously be condensed, but he’s excited as are we to get him going as a Cardinal."

During his sophomore campaign for John A. Logan College, the 6-foot-8, 260-pound big man averaged 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 69.4 percent from the field. He helped lead John A. Logan to an 18-5 record in 2020-21, and was named the Great Rivers Athletic Conference Player of the Year as well as a Third Team 2021 NJCAA All-American.

The Fory Wayne, Ind. native originally signed with Kansas, but reopened his recruitment back in May after the Jayhawks had gone over their scholarship limit. He had previously chosen them over Texas A&M, Maryland, Mississippi, Seton Hall and others.

Louisville has been deep into roster management mode since the end of last season. Guards Carlik Jones and David Johnson declared for the 2021 NBA Draft; guard Josh Nickelberry, forward Quinn Slazinski and forward Aidan Igiehon entered the portal; and guard Charles Minlend graduated.

On the other side of that coin, seven newcomers are joining the fold, including Curry. The program is welcome D1 transfers forward Matt Cross, guards Jarrod West and Noah Locke; high school prospects center Roosevelt Wheeler and guard/forward Mike James; and JUCO guard El Ellis.

Fortunately, Louisville won’t consist of exclusively newcomers. Forward/center Malik Williams after he opted to stay for a fifth year with the program; starters forwards Samuel Williamson, Jae’Lyn Withers and Dre Davis return; as do role players forward JJ Traynor and center Gabe Wiznitzer.

