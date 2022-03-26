'22 Signee Tae Davis Decommits from Louisville

The longtime commit to the Cardinals has chosen to re-open his recruitment following the program's change at head coach.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has already seen one player enter the transfer portal following their tumultuous season, now the move to hire Kenny Payne is having roster management ramifications out on the recruiting trail.

D'Ante 'Tae' Davis, who was the first Class of 2022 pledge for the Cardinals, announced Saturday on social media that he has re-opened his recruitment due to "recent coaching changes." Payne was chosen as Louisville's next head coach last week, and the Cards still remain an option for Davis. Louisville Report has yet confirm if he has asked to be released from his NLI with his decommitment.

"I would first like to thank the University of Louisville coaching staff as well as the Louisville fans for all their love and support they gave me throughout the time I was committed," Davis said in a graphic posted to Twitter.

The 6-foot-7, 198-pound small forward first committed to Louisville and then-head coach Chris Mack in December of 2020, choosing them over Nebraska, Butler, Purdue, Indiana and Xavier. He signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals last November during the early signing period.

One of the top players in the state of Indiana, Davis ranks as the No. 139 prospect in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite. During his junior season, Davis averaged 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, helping lead Warren Central to a 19-7 record and a berth in Class 4A State Championship.

The Indianapolis native is the second player to depart the Cardinals by their own means since the end of their season. Sophomore reserve big man Gabe Wiznizter entered the transfer portal in mid March.

More transfer portal activity is sure to come, and one player to monitor following Davis' decommitment is his older brother Dre, who is currently a sophomore for Louisville. Last season, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound guard/forward finished fourth on the team in scoring with 7.4 points per game.

As a result of Davis' decision, Louisville now sports a two-man 2022 recruiting class. Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) wing Kamari Lands hinted that he wants remain with the Cardinals but has yet to sign an NLI, and Bahamian center Frederick King signed with the program along with Davis during the early signing period.

Louisville finished their 2021-22 campaign with an overall record of 13-19, their first losing season in over two decades. The Cardinals started out with a 10-4 mark, only to lose 15 of their final 18 games. The program mutually parted ways with head coach Chris Mack in late January.

(Photo of Tae Davis via Twitter)

