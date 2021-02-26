Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Duke
(Photo of Carlik Jones: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-5, 7-4 ACC) is set to face Duke (11-8, 9-6 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 6:00 p.m. EST at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:
- Rankings:
|Duke
|Louisville
AP/Coaches
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
49th
48th
RPI
106th
29th
SOS
73rd
43th
KenPom
30th
46th
Sagarin
24th
31st
- Team Leaders:
|Duke
|Louisville
Points
Matthew Hurt (18.3)
Carlik Jones (17.2)
Rebounds
Matthew Hurt (6.3)
Jae'Lyn Withers (7.9)
Assists
DJ Steward (2.1)
Carlik Jones (4.5)
Steals
Jordan Goldwire (2.5)
Carlik Jones (1.5)
Blocks
Mark Williams (1.3)
JJ Traynor (0.6)
- Scoring:
|Duke
|Louisville
Points Per Game
76.1
68.5
Field Goal%
47.2%
44.1%
FGM/FGA Per Game
28.9/61.3
24.9/56.5
Three Point %
36.4%
30.6%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.6/23.7
5.4/17.5
Free Throw %
69.6%
72.4%
FTM/FTA Per Game
9.5/13.7
13.3/18.4
- Rebounding:
|Duke
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
35.5
38.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.4
10.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.1
27.6
Rebound Margin
+2.8
+5.6
- Defense:
|Duke
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
71.2
65.8
Opp. FG%
46.2%
41.4%
Opp. 3PT
37.5%
31.1%
Steals Per Game
7.9
4.9
Turnovers Forced Per Game
13.5
11.4
Blocks Per Game
4.8
2.1
- Ball Handling:
|Duke
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
16.1
11.4
Turnovers Per Game
12.8
12.1
Turnover Margin
+0.7
-0.7
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.3
0.9
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 70.4% chance to win against Duke.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 35% chance to take down the Blue Devils, with a projected final score of 73-69 in favor of Duke. By current metrics, Louisville is not favored in any of their remaining three regular season games.
- Personal Prediction: Duke 71, Louisville 64.
