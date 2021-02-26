FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Duke

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils, and who the statistical models favor.
(Photo of Carlik Jones: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-5, 7-4 ACC) is set to face Duke (11-8, 9-6 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 6:00 p.m. EST at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:

- Rankings:

DukeLouisville

AP/Coaches

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

49th

48th

RPI

106th

29th

SOS

73rd

43th

KenPom

30th

46th

Sagarin

24th

31st

- Team Leaders:

DukeLouisville

Points

Matthew Hurt (18.3)

Carlik Jones (17.2)

Rebounds

Matthew Hurt (6.3)

Jae'Lyn Withers (7.9)

Assists

DJ Steward (2.1)

Carlik Jones (4.5)

Steals

Jordan Goldwire (2.5)

Carlik Jones (1.5)

Blocks

Mark Williams (1.3)

JJ Traynor (0.6)

- Scoring:

DukeLouisville

Points Per Game

76.1

68.5

Field Goal%

47.2%

44.1%

FGM/FGA Per Game

28.9/61.3

24.9/56.5

Three Point %

36.4%

30.6%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.6/23.7

5.4/17.5

Free Throw %

69.6%

72.4%

FTM/FTA Per Game

9.5/13.7

13.3/18.4

- Rebounding:

DukeLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

35.5

38.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.4

10.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

24.1

27.6

Rebound Margin

+2.8

+5.6

- Defense:

DukeLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

71.2

65.8

Opp. FG%

46.2%

41.4%

Opp. 3PT

37.5%

31.1%

Steals Per Game

7.9

4.9

Turnovers Forced Per Game

13.5

11.4

Blocks Per Game

4.8

2.1

- Ball Handling:

DukeLouisville

Assists Per Game

16.1

11.4

Turnovers Per Game

12.8

12.1

Turnover Margin

+0.7

-0.7

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.3

0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 70.4% chance to win against Duke.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 35% chance to take down the Blue Devils, with a projected final score of 73-69 in favor of Duke. By current metrics, Louisville is not favored in any of their remaining three regular season games.

- Personal Prediction: Duke 71, Louisville 64.

