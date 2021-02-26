Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Duke

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils, and who the statistical models favor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-5, 7-4 ACC) is set to face Duke (11-8, 9-6 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 6:00 p.m. EST at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:

- Rankings:

Duke Louisville AP/Coaches NR/NR NR/NR NET 49th 48th RPI 106th 29th SOS 73rd 43th KenPom 30th 46th Sagarin 24th 31st

- Team Leaders:

Duke Louisville Points Matthew Hurt (18.3) Carlik Jones (17.2) Rebounds Matthew Hurt (6.3) Jae'Lyn Withers (7.9) Assists DJ Steward (2.1) Carlik Jones (4.5) Steals Jordan Goldwire (2.5) Carlik Jones (1.5) Blocks Mark Williams (1.3) JJ Traynor (0.6)

- Scoring:

Duke Louisville Points Per Game 76.1 68.5 Field Goal% 47.2% 44.1% FGM/FGA Per Game 28.9/61.3 24.9/56.5 Three Point % 36.4% 30.6% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.6/23.7 5.4/17.5 Free Throw % 69.6% 72.4% FTM/FTA Per Game 9.5/13.7 13.3/18.4

- Rebounding:

Duke Louisville Rebounds Per Game 35.5 38.5 Off. Reb. Per Game 11.4 10.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 24.1 27.6 Rebound Margin +2.8 +5.6

- Defense:

Duke Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 71.2 65.8 Opp. FG% 46.2% 41.4% Opp. 3PT 37.5% 31.1% Steals Per Game 7.9 4.9 Turnovers Forced Per Game 13.5 11.4 Blocks Per Game 4.8 2.1

- Ball Handling:

Duke Louisville Assists Per Game 16.1 11.4 Turnovers Per Game 12.8 12.1 Turnover Margin +0.7 -0.7 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.3 0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 70.4% chance to win against Duke.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 35% chance to take down the Blue Devils, with a projected final score of 73-69 in favor of Duke. By current metrics, Louisville is not favored in any of their remaining three regular season games.

- Personal Prediction: Duke 71, Louisville 64.

