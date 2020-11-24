Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Evansville

(Photo of David Johnson: Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to tipoff the 2020-21 men's college basketball season and face Evansville (0-0, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 4:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Purple Aces:

- Rankings:

Evansville Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR RV/RV NET N/A N/A RPI N/A N/A SOS N/A N/A KenPom 316th 28th Sagarin 225th 19th

- Team Leaders (Returning From 2019-20):

Evansville Louisville Points Noah Frederking & Evan Kuhlman (5.8) Malik Williams (8.5) Rebounds Evan Kuhlman (3.0) Malik Williams (6.1) Assists Shamar Givance (2.3) David Johnson (1.8) Steals Shamar Givance (0.9) David Johnson (0.7) Blocks Evan Kuhlman (0.7) Malik Williams (0.6)

- Scoring (2019-20):

Evansville Louisville Points Per Game 67.2 74.1 Field Goal % 42.2% 45.3% FGM/FGA Per Game 23.3/55.3 26.1/57.6 Three Point % 32.1% 37.6% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.5/23.4 8.2/21.9 Free Throw % 72.9% 73.1%

- Rebounding (2019-20):

Evansville Louisville Rebounds Per Game 31.4 38.6 Off. Reb. Per Game 7.0 10.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 24.4 27.8 Rebound Margin -4.6 +6.3

- Defense (2019-20):

Evansville Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 74.0 63.7 Opp. FG% 47.1% 38.9% Opp. 3PT% 35.5% 30.1% Steals Per Game 4.8 5.1 Blocks Per Game 2.3 2.7

- Ball Handling (2019-20):

Evansville Louisville Assists Per Game 12.3 14.0 Turnovers Per Game 12.7 12.2 Turnover Margin -0.9 -0.4 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.0 1.1

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 98% chance to take down the Purple Aces, with a projected final score of 77-54 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Evansville's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 3 is the second-lowest among Louisville's 2020-21 opponents (Prairie View A & M - 319).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, Evansville 52.

