Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Evansville
(Photo of David Johnson: Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to tipoff the 2020-21 men's college basketball season and face Evansville (0-0, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 4:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Purple Aces:
- Rankings:
Evansville
Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
RV/RV
NET
N/A
N/A
RPI
N/A
N/A
SOS
N/A
N/A
KenPom
316th
28th
Sagarin
225th
19th
- Team Leaders (Returning From 2019-20):
Evansville
Louisville
Points
Noah Frederking & Evan Kuhlman (5.8)
Malik Williams (8.5)
Rebounds
Evan Kuhlman (3.0)
Malik Williams (6.1)
Assists
Shamar Givance (2.3)
David Johnson (1.8)
Steals
Shamar Givance (0.9)
David Johnson (0.7)
Blocks
Evan Kuhlman (0.7)
Malik Williams (0.6)
- Scoring (2019-20):
Evansville
Louisville
Points Per Game
67.2
74.1
Field Goal %
42.2%
45.3%
FGM/FGA Per Game
23.3/55.3
26.1/57.6
Three Point %
32.1%
37.6%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.5/23.4
8.2/21.9
Free Throw %
72.9%
73.1%
- Rebounding (2019-20):
Evansville
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
31.4
38.6
Off. Reb. Per Game
7.0
10.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.4
27.8
Rebound Margin
-4.6
+6.3
- Defense (2019-20):
Evansville
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
74.0
63.7
Opp. FG%
47.1%
38.9%
Opp. 3PT%
35.5%
30.1%
Steals Per Game
4.8
5.1
Blocks Per Game
2.3
2.7
- Ball Handling (2019-20):
Evansville
Louisville
Assists Per Game
12.3
14.0
Turnovers Per Game
12.7
12.2
Turnover Margin
-0.9
-0.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.0
1.1
- KenPom Prediction:
Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 98% chance to take down the Purple Aces, with a projected final score of 77-54 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Evansville's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 3 is the second-lowest among Louisville's 2020-21 opponents (Prairie View A&M - 319).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, Evansville 52.
