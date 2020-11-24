SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Evansville

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of David Johnson: Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to tipoff the 2020-21 men's college basketball season and face Evansville (0-0, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 4:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Purple Aces:

- Rankings:

Evansville
Louisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

RV/RV

NET

N/A

N/A

RPI

N/A

N/A

SOS

N/A

N/A

KenPom

316th

28th

Sagarin

225th

19th

- Team Leaders (Returning From 2019-20):

Evansville
Louisville

Points

Noah Frederking & Evan Kuhlman (5.8)

Malik Williams (8.5)

Rebounds

Evan Kuhlman (3.0)

Malik Williams (6.1)

Assists

Shamar Givance (2.3)

David Johnson (1.8)

Steals

Shamar Givance (0.9)

David Johnson (0.7)

Blocks

Evan Kuhlman (0.7)

Malik Williams (0.6)

- Scoring (2019-20):

Evansville
Louisville

Points Per Game

67.2

74.1

Field Goal %

42.2%

45.3%

FGM/FGA Per Game

23.3/55.3

26.1/57.6

Three Point %

32.1%

37.6%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.5/23.4

8.2/21.9

Free Throw %

72.9%

73.1%

- Rebounding (2019-20):

Evansville
Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

31.4

38.6

Off. Reb. Per Game

7.0

10.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

24.4

27.8

Rebound Margin

-4.6

+6.3

- Defense (2019-20):

Evansville
Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

74.0

63.7

Opp. FG%

47.1%

38.9%

Opp. 3PT%

35.5%

30.1%

Steals Per Game

4.8

5.1

Blocks Per Game

2.3

2.7

- Ball Handling (2019-20):

Evansville
Louisville

Assists Per Game

12.3

14.0

Turnovers Per Game

12.7

12.2

Turnover Margin

-0.9

-0.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.0

1.1

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 98% chance to take down the Purple Aces, with a projected final score of 77-54 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Evansville's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 3 is the second-lowest among Louisville's 2020-21 opponents (Prairie View A&M - 319).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, Evansville 52.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 11

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season

MatthewMcGavic

Watch: AD Vince Tyra Gives Arena Tour; Updates on Procedures for 2020-21 Season

Prior to Wednesday's men's basketball season opener, Athletic Director Vince Tyra provided a tour of the KFC Yum! Center to offer insight into the new protocols that have been put in place for the 2020-21 college basketball season.

MatthewMcGavic

Report: Golden State Warriors Sign Dwayne Sutton

Former Louisville men's basketball forward Dwayne Sutton has signed a contract with the Golden State Warriors, according to Yahoo Sports.

MatthewMcGavic

Scott Satterfield Recaps Syracuse, Previews Boston College

Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield met with the media to discuss their recent win over Syracuse as well as their upcoming matchup with Boston College.

MatthewMcGavic

Kei'Trel Clark Named ACC Co-Defensive Back of the Week

The sophomore cornerback recorded his first collegiate interception in Louisville's game vs. Syracuse

University of Louisville PR

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Evansville

Here are the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's men's basketball's season-opener with the Evansville Purple Aces

MatthewMcGavic

Report: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz Agree to Five-Year, $195 Million Extension

The former Louisville men's basketball shooting guard has signed a lucrative designated rookie max extension with the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville's Final Two Games Altered For Second Time

The dates for Louisville football's games vs. Boston College and Wake Forest have been changed for a second time.

MatthewMcGavic

What Head Coach Scott Satterfield & Louisville Players Said After 30-0 Win vs. Syracuse

The Cardinals out-gain the Orange 413-125 and capture their first win in nearly a month.

MatthewMcGavic

Highlights, Photos & Notes: Louisville 30, Syracuse 0

The Cardinals out-gain the Orange 413-125 and capture their first win in nearly a month.

MatthewMcGavic