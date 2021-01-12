Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Wake Forest
(Photo of Carlik Jones: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier-Journal/USA TODAY Sports)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - No. 25 Louisville (8-1, 3-0 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (3-3, 0-3 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 13th at 8:30 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:
- Rankings:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
AP/Coaches
NR/NR
RV/25
NET
135th
27th
RPI
258th
7th
SOS
259th
34th
KenPom
123rd
26th
Sagarin
126th
17th
- Team Leaders:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Points
Isaiah Mucius (11.3)
Carlik Jones (16.5)
Rebounds
Isaiah Mucius (4.8)
Jae'Lyn Withers (7.4)
Assists
Davien Williamson (2.8)
Carlik Jones (4.9)
Steals
Jonah Antonio (1.4)
Carlik Jones (0.9)
Blocks
Jalen Johnson (0.7)
JJ Traynor (0.8)
- Scoring:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Points Per Game
72.5
70.4
Field Goal %
47.8%
47.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
24.8/52.0
25.0/53.0
Three Point %
33.8%
34.2%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.5/22.2
5.7/16.6
Free Throw %
75.4%
74.3%
FTM/FTA Per Game
15.3/20.3
14.8/19.9
- Rebounding:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
31.5
38.0
Off. Reb. Per Game
7.2
9.4
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.3
28.6
Rebound Margin
+0.8
+7.2
- Defense:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
65.3
62.8
Opp. FG%
44.5%
39.1%
Opp. 3PT%
31.3%
31.6%
Steals Per Game
9.5
4.6
Blocks Per Game
1.5
2.2
- Ball Handling:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
12.3
12.1
Turnovers Per Game
14.8
13.2
Turnover Margin
+1.5
-1.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.8
0.9
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 63.6% chance to win against Wake Forest.
- KenPom Prediction:
Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 76% chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 72-64 in favor of Louisville. Wake Forest's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 123rd is the highest that Louisville will face in conference play, and third-lowest all season (252- Evansville, 299 Prairie View A&M).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 71, Wake Forest 61.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp