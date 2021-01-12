Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons, and who the statistical models favor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - No. 25 Louisville (8-1, 3-0 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (3-3, 0-3 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 13th at 8:30 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:

- Rankings:

Wake Forest Louisville AP/Coaches NR/NR RV/25 NET 135th 27th RPI 258th 7th SOS 259th 34th KenPom 123rd 26th Sagarin 126th 17th

- Team Leaders:

Wake Forest Louisville Points Isaiah Mucius (11.3) Carlik Jones (16.5) Rebounds Isaiah Mucius (4.8) Jae'Lyn Withers (7.4) Assists Davien Williamson (2.8) Carlik Jones (4.9) Steals Jonah Antonio (1.4) Carlik Jones (0.9) Blocks Jalen Johnson (0.7) JJ Traynor (0.8)

- Scoring:

Wake Forest Louisville Points Per Game 72.5 70.4 Field Goal % 47.8% 47.2% FGM/FGA Per Game 24.8/52.0 25.0/53.0 Three Point % 33.8% 34.2% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.5/22.2 5.7/16.6 Free Throw % 75.4% 74.3% FTM/FTA Per Game 15.3/20.3 14.8/19.9

- Rebounding:

Wake Forest Louisville Rebounds Per Game 31.5 38.0 Off. Reb. Per Game 7.2 9.4 Def. Reb. Per Game 24.3 28.6 Rebound Margin +0.8 +7.2

- Defense:

Wake Forest Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 65.3 62.8 Opp. FG% 44.5% 39.1% Opp. 3PT% 31.3% 31.6% Steals Per Game 9.5 4.6 Blocks Per Game 1.5 2.2

- Ball Handling:

Wake Forest Louisville Assists Per Game 12.3 12.1 Turnovers Per Game 14.8 13.2 Turnover Margin +1.5 -1.4 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.8 0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 63.6% chance to win against Wake Forest.

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 76% chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 72-64 in favor of Louisville. Wake Forest's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 123rd is the highest that Louisville will face in conference play, and third-lowest all season (252- Evansville, 299 Prairie View A&M).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 71, Wake Forest 61.

