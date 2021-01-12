FootballBasketballOther Sports
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons, and who the statistical models favor.
(Photo of Carlik Jones: Sam Upshaw Jr./Louisville Courier-Journal/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - No. 25 Louisville (8-1, 3-0 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (3-3, 0-3 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 13th at 8:30 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:

- Rankings:

Wake ForestLouisville

AP/Coaches

NR/NR

RV/25

NET

135th

27th

RPI

258th

7th

SOS

259th

34th

KenPom

123rd

26th

Sagarin

126th

17th

- Team Leaders:

Wake ForestLouisville

Points

Isaiah Mucius (11.3)

Carlik Jones (16.5)

Rebounds

Isaiah Mucius (4.8)

Jae'Lyn Withers (7.4)

Assists

Davien Williamson (2.8)

Carlik Jones (4.9)

Steals

Jonah Antonio (1.4)

Carlik Jones (0.9)

Blocks

Jalen Johnson (0.7)

JJ Traynor (0.8)

- Scoring:

Wake ForestLouisville

Points Per Game

72.5

70.4

Field Goal %

47.8%

47.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

24.8/52.0

25.0/53.0

Three Point %

33.8%

34.2%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.5/22.2

5.7/16.6

Free Throw %

75.4%

74.3%

FTM/FTA Per Game

15.3/20.3

14.8/19.9

- Rebounding:

Wake ForestLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

31.5

38.0

Off. Reb. Per Game

7.2

9.4

Def. Reb. Per Game

24.3

28.6

Rebound Margin

+0.8

+7.2

- Defense:

Wake ForestLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

65.3

62.8

Opp. FG%

44.5%

39.1%

Opp. 3PT%

31.3%

31.6%

Steals Per Game

9.5

4.6

Blocks Per Game

1.5

2.2

- Ball Handling:

Wake ForestLouisville

Assists Per Game

12.3

12.1

Turnovers Per Game

14.8

13.2

Turnover Margin

+1.5

-1.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.8

0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 63.6% chance to win against Wake Forest.

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 76% chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 72-64 in favor of Louisville. Wake Forest's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 123rd is the highest that Louisville will face in conference play, and third-lowest all season (252- Evansville, 299 Prairie View A&M).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 71, Wake Forest 61.

