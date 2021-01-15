FootballBasketballOther Sports
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Miami

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes, and who the statistical models favor.
(Photo of Dwayne Sutton, Kameron McGusty: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

CORAL GABLES, Fla - No. 16 Louisville (9-1, 4-0 ACC) is set to face Miami (5-6, 1-5 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 16th at 8:00 p.m. EST at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:

- Rankings:

MiamiLouisville

AP/Coaches

NR/NR

16/18

NET

126th

24th

RPI

160th

5th

SOS

90th

39th

KenPom

79th

27th

Sagarin

78th

18th

- Team Leaders:

MiamiLouisville

Points

Isaiah Wong (16.5)

Carlik Jones (17.2)

Rebounds

Nysier Brooks (6.5)

Jae'Lyn Withers (6.8)

Assists

Harlond Beverly (3.6)

Carlik Jones (4.7)

Steals

Harlond Beverly (1.6)

Carlik Jones (1.1)

Blocks

Nysier Brooks (1.1)

JJ Traynor (1.0)

- Scoring:

MiamiLouisville

Points Per Game

67.4

71.1

Field Goal %

43.1%

47.6%

FGM/FGA Per Game

23.9/55.5

25.4/53.4

Three Point %

26.9%

35.2%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

5.0/18.5

5.8/16.5

Free Throw %

69.0%

74.0%

FTM/FTA Per Game

14.6/21.1

14.5/19.6

- Rebounding:

MiamiLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

38.4

37.8

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.0

9.3

Def. Reb. Per Game

28.4

28.5

Rebound Margin

+4.4

+7.0

- Defense:

MiamiLouisville

Opp.Points Per Game

66.3

63.0

Opp. FG%

40.3%

38.8

Opp. 3PT%

35.8%

30.7%

Steals Per Game

7.2

4.6

Blocks Per Game

4.6

2.5

- Ball Handling:

MiamiLouisville

Assists Per Game

12.0

12.4

Turnovers Per Game

14.2

12.9

Turnover Margin

+0.36

-1.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.9

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 55.4% chance to win against Miami.

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 63% chance to take down the Hurricanes, with a projected final score of 68-64 in favor of Louisville. Miamit's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 79th is the third-lowest out of the remaining opponents Louisville will face this season (88th- Boston College, 89th - Notre Dame).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Miami 62.

