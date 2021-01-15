Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Miami
(Photo of Dwayne Sutton, Kameron McGusty: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)
CORAL GABLES, Fla - No. 16 Louisville (9-1, 4-0 ACC) is set to face Miami (5-6, 1-5 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 16th at 8:00 p.m. EST at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:
- Rankings:
|Miami
|Louisville
AP/Coaches
NR/NR
16/18
NET
126th
24th
RPI
160th
5th
SOS
90th
39th
KenPom
79th
27th
Sagarin
78th
18th
- Team Leaders:
|Miami
|Louisville
Points
Isaiah Wong (16.5)
Carlik Jones (17.2)
Rebounds
Nysier Brooks (6.5)
Jae'Lyn Withers (6.8)
Assists
Harlond Beverly (3.6)
Carlik Jones (4.7)
Steals
Harlond Beverly (1.6)
Carlik Jones (1.1)
Blocks
Nysier Brooks (1.1)
JJ Traynor (1.0)
- Scoring:
|Miami
|Louisville
Points Per Game
67.4
71.1
Field Goal %
43.1%
47.6%
FGM/FGA Per Game
23.9/55.5
25.4/53.4
Three Point %
26.9%
35.2%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
5.0/18.5
5.8/16.5
Free Throw %
69.0%
74.0%
FTM/FTA Per Game
14.6/21.1
14.5/19.6
- Rebounding:
|Miami
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
38.4
37.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.0
9.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
28.4
28.5
Rebound Margin
+4.4
+7.0
- Defense:
|Miami
|Louisville
Opp.Points Per Game
66.3
63.0
Opp. FG%
40.3%
38.8
Opp. 3PT%
35.8%
30.7%
Steals Per Game
7.2
4.6
Blocks Per Game
4.6
2.5
- Ball Handling:
|Miami
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
12.0
12.4
Turnovers Per Game
14.2
12.9
Turnover Margin
+0.36
-1.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.9
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 55.4% chance to win against Miami.
- KenPom Prediction:
Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 63% chance to take down the Hurricanes, with a projected final score of 68-64 in favor of Louisville. Miamit's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 79th is the third-lowest out of the remaining opponents Louisville will face this season (88th- Boston College, 89th - Notre Dame).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Miami 62.
