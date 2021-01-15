Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Miami

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes, and who the statistical models favor.

CORAL GABLES, Fla - No. 16 Louisville (9-1, 4-0 ACC) is set to face Miami (5-6, 1-5 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 16th at 8:00 p.m. EST at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:

- Rankings:

Miami Louisville AP/Coaches NR/NR 16/18 NET 126th 24th RPI 160th 5th SOS 90th 39th KenPom 79th 27th Sagarin 78th 18th

- Team Leaders:

Miami Louisville Points Isaiah Wong (16.5) Carlik Jones (17.2) Rebounds Nysier Brooks (6.5) Jae'Lyn Withers (6.8) Assists Harlond Beverly (3.6) Carlik Jones (4.7) Steals Harlond Beverly (1.6) Carlik Jones (1.1) Blocks Nysier Brooks (1.1) JJ Traynor (1.0)

- Scoring:

Miami Louisville Points Per Game 67.4 71.1 Field Goal % 43.1% 47.6% FGM/FGA Per Game 23.9/55.5 25.4/53.4 Three Point % 26.9% 35.2% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 5.0/18.5 5.8/16.5 Free Throw % 69.0% 74.0% FTM/FTA Per Game 14.6/21.1 14.5/19.6

- Rebounding:

Miami Louisville Rebounds Per Game 38.4 37.8 Off. Reb. Per Game 10.0 9.3 Def. Reb. Per Game 28.4 28.5 Rebound Margin +4.4 +7.0

- Defense:

Miami Louisville Opp.Points Per Game 66.3 63.0 Opp. FG% 40.3% 38.8 Opp. 3PT% 35.8% 30.7% Steals Per Game 7.2 4.6 Blocks Per Game 4.6 2.5

- Ball Handling:

Miami Louisville Assists Per Game 12.0 12.4 Turnovers Per Game 14.2 12.9 Turnover Margin +0.36 -1.2 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.9 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 55.4% chance to win against Miami.

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 63% chance to take down the Hurricanes, with a projected final score of 68-64 in favor of Louisville. Miamit's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 79th is the third-lowest out of the remaining opponents Louisville will face this season (88th- Boston College, 89th - Notre Dame).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Miami 62.

