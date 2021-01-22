Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Duke

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils, and who the statistical models favor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (9-3, 4-2 ACC) is set to face Duke (5-4, 3-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 23rd at 4:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:

- Rankings:

Duke Louisville AP/Coaches RV/RV RV/RV NET 92nd 43rd RPI 149th 22nd SOS 143rd 43rd KenPom 29th 38th Sagarin 31st 28th

- Team Leaders:

Duke Louisville Points Matthew Hurt (18.9) Carlik Jones (17.9) Rebounds Matthew Hurt (8.2) Jae'Lyn Withers (7.3) Assists Jordan Goldwire (3.8) Carlik Jones (4.7) Steals Jordan Goldwire (2.6) Carlik Jones (1.4) Blocks Jalen Johnson (2.0) JJ Traynor (0.8)

- Scoring:

Duke Louisville Points Per Game 74.6 70.7 Field Goal % 44.6% 47.0% FGM/FGA Per Game 28.1/63.0 25.5/54.3 Three Point % 33.3% 32.3% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.1/24.3 5.4/16.8 Free Throw % 66.7% 73.7% FTM/FTA Per Game 10.2/15.3 14.3/19.3

- Rebounding:

Duke Louisville Rebounds Per Game 37.9 36.9 Off. Reb. Per Game 12.7 9.4 Def. Reb Per Game 25.2 27.5 Rebound Margin +4.6 +5.2

- Defense:

Duke Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 72.3 65.5 Opp. FG% 46.3% 40.8% Opp. 3PT% 37.3% 32.3% Steals Per Game 9.0 4.7 Blocks Per Game 4.7 2.3

- Ball Handling:

Duke Louisville Assists Per Game 15.1 11.8 Turnovers Per Game 13.6 12.3 Turnover Margin +1.0 -0.6 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.1 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 56.0% chance to win against Duke.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 55% chance to take down the Blue Devils, with a projected final score of 70-69 in favor of Louisville. Duke's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 29th is the second-highest out of the remaining opponents Louisville will face this season (7th - Virginia), and the fourth-highest overall.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Duke 67.

