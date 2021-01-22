FootballBasketballOther Sports
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Duke

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils, and who the statistical models favor.
(Photo of David Johnson: Rob Kinnen/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (9-3, 4-2 ACC) is set to face Duke (5-4, 3-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 23rd at 4:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:

- Rankings:

DukeLouisville

AP/Coaches

RV/RV

RV/RV

NET

92nd

43rd

RPI

149th

22nd

SOS

143rd

43rd

KenPom

29th

38th

Sagarin

31st

28th

- Team Leaders:

DukeLouisville

Points

Matthew Hurt (18.9)

Carlik Jones (17.9)

Rebounds

Matthew Hurt (8.2)

Jae'Lyn Withers (7.3)

Assists

Jordan Goldwire (3.8)

Carlik Jones (4.7)

Steals

Jordan Goldwire (2.6)

Carlik Jones (1.4)

Blocks

Jalen Johnson (2.0)

JJ Traynor (0.8)

- Scoring:

DukeLouisville

Points Per Game

74.6

70.7

Field Goal %

44.6%

47.0%

FGM/FGA Per Game

28.1/63.0

25.5/54.3

Three Point %

33.3%

32.3%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.1/24.3

5.4/16.8

Free Throw %

66.7%

73.7%

FTM/FTA Per Game

10.2/15.3

14.3/19.3

- Rebounding:

DukeLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

37.9

36.9

Off. Reb. Per Game

12.7

9.4

Def. Reb Per Game

25.2

27.5

Rebound Margin

+4.6

+5.2

- Defense:

DukeLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

72.3

65.5

Opp. FG%

46.3%

40.8%

Opp. 3PT%

37.3%

32.3%

Steals Per Game

9.0

4.7

Blocks Per Game

4.7

2.3

- Ball Handling:

DukeLouisville

Assists Per Game

15.1

11.8

Turnovers Per Game

13.6

12.3

Turnover Margin

+1.0

-0.6

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.1

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 56.0% chance to win against Duke.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 55% chance to take down the Blue Devils, with a projected final score of 70-69 in favor of Louisville. Duke's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 29th is the second-highest out of the remaining opponents Louisville will face this season (7th - Virginia), and the fourth-highest overall.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Duke 67.

