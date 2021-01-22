Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Duke
(Photo of David Johnson: Rob Kinnen/USA TODAY Sports)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (9-3, 4-2 ACC) is set to face Duke (5-4, 3-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 23rd at 4:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:
- Rankings:
|Duke
|Louisville
AP/Coaches
RV/RV
RV/RV
NET
92nd
43rd
RPI
149th
22nd
SOS
143rd
43rd
KenPom
29th
38th
Sagarin
31st
28th
- Team Leaders:
|Duke
|Louisville
Points
Matthew Hurt (18.9)
Carlik Jones (17.9)
Rebounds
Matthew Hurt (8.2)
Jae'Lyn Withers (7.3)
Assists
Jordan Goldwire (3.8)
Carlik Jones (4.7)
Steals
Jordan Goldwire (2.6)
Carlik Jones (1.4)
Blocks
Jalen Johnson (2.0)
JJ Traynor (0.8)
- Scoring:
|Duke
|Louisville
Points Per Game
74.6
70.7
Field Goal %
44.6%
47.0%
FGM/FGA Per Game
28.1/63.0
25.5/54.3
Three Point %
33.3%
32.3%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.1/24.3
5.4/16.8
Free Throw %
66.7%
73.7%
FTM/FTA Per Game
10.2/15.3
14.3/19.3
- Rebounding:
|Duke
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
37.9
36.9
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.7
9.4
Def. Reb Per Game
25.2
27.5
Rebound Margin
+4.6
+5.2
- Defense:
|Duke
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
72.3
65.5
Opp. FG%
46.3%
40.8%
Opp. 3PT%
37.3%
32.3%
Steals Per Game
9.0
4.7
Blocks Per Game
4.7
2.3
- Ball Handling:
|Duke
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
15.1
11.8
Turnovers Per Game
13.6
12.3
Turnover Margin
+1.0
-0.6
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.1
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 56.0% chance to win against Duke.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 55% chance to take down the Blue Devils, with a projected final score of 70-69 in favor of Louisville. Duke's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 29th is the second-highest out of the remaining opponents Louisville will face this season (7th - Virginia), and the fourth-highest overall.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Duke 67.
