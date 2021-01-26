Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Clemson
(Photo of Trey Jemison, Malik Williams: Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-3, 5-2 ACC) is set to face Clemson (9-4, 3-4 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 27th at 9:00 p.m. EST at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:
- Rankings:
|Clemson
|Louisville
AP/Coaches
RV/RV
25th/23rd
NET
53rd
42nd
RPI
9th
19th
SOS
8th
44th
KenPom
52nd
37th
Sagarin
48th
27th
- Team Leaders:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Points
Aamir Simms (11.7)
Carlik Jones (18.4)
Rebounds
Aamir Simms (5.6)
Jae'Lyn Withers (7.3)
Assists
Nick Honor (2.5)
Carlik Jones (4.8)
Steals
Nick Honor (1.5)
Carlik Jones (1.4)
Blocks
Aamir Simms (0.7)
JJ Traynor (0.8)
- Scoring:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Points Per Game
66.1
70.6
Field Goal %
42.2%
46.9%
FGM/FGA Per Game
23.8/56.5
25.3/53.9
Three Point %
32.3%
32.7%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.8/24.1
5.5/16.7
Free Throw %
74.6%
73.8%
FTM/FTA Per Game
10.6/14.2
14.5/19.7
- Rebounding:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
32.8
36.7
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.5
9.4
Def. Reb. Per Game
23.3
27.3
Rebound Margin
-0.6
+5.4
- Defense:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Opp, Points Per Game
63.4
65.5
Opp. FG%
43.1%
41.2%
Opp. 3PT%
36.6%
32.2%
Steals Per Game
7.2
4.8
Turnovers Forced Per Game
16.2
12.0
Blocks Per Game
2.8
2.2
- Ball Handling:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
12.2
11.8
Turnovers Per Game
13.1
12.4
Turnover Margin
+3.1
-0.4
Assist/Turnover Margin
0.9
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 42.5 % chance to win against Clemson.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 47% chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 65-64 in favor of Clemson. Clemson's Adjusted Efficiency Margin currently ranks 52nd, but peaked as high as 18th prior to the Tigers' three-game losing streak.
- Personal Prediction: Clemson 67, Louisville 59.
