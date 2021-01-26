FootballBasketballOther Sports
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Clemson

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers, and who the statistical models favor.
(Photo of Trey Jemison, Malik Williams: Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-3, 5-2 ACC) is set to face Clemson (9-4, 3-4 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 27th at 9:00 p.m. EST at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

- Rankings:

ClemsonLouisville

AP/Coaches

RV/RV

25th/23rd

NET

53rd

42nd

RPI

9th

19th

SOS

8th

44th

KenPom

52nd

37th

Sagarin

48th

27th

- Team Leaders:

ClemsonLouisville

Points

Aamir Simms (11.7)

Carlik Jones (18.4)

Rebounds

Aamir Simms (5.6)

Jae'Lyn Withers (7.3)

Assists

Nick Honor (2.5)

Carlik Jones (4.8)

Steals

Nick Honor (1.5)

Carlik Jones (1.4)

Blocks

Aamir Simms (0.7)

JJ Traynor (0.8)

- Scoring:

ClemsonLouisville

Points Per Game

66.1

70.6

Field Goal %

42.2%

46.9%

FGM/FGA Per Game

23.8/56.5

25.3/53.9

Three Point %

32.3%

32.7%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.8/24.1

5.5/16.7

Free Throw %

74.6%

73.8%

FTM/FTA Per Game

10.6/14.2

14.5/19.7

- Rebounding:

ClemsonLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

32.8

36.7

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.5

9.4

Def. Reb. Per Game

23.3

27.3

Rebound Margin

-0.6

+5.4

- Defense:

ClemsonLouisville

Opp, Points Per Game

63.4

65.5

Opp. FG%

43.1%

41.2%

Opp. 3PT%

36.6%

32.2%

Steals Per Game

7.2

4.8

Turnovers Forced Per Game

16.2

12.0

Blocks Per Game

2.8

2.2

- Ball Handling:

ClemsonLouisville

Assists Per Game

12.2

11.8

Turnovers Per Game

13.1

12.4

Turnover Margin

+3.1

-0.4

Assist/Turnover Margin

0.9

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 42.5 % chance to win against Clemson.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 47% chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 65-64 in favor of Clemson. Clemson's Adjusted Efficiency Margin currently ranks 52nd, but peaked as high as 18th prior to the Tigers' three-game losing streak.

- Personal Prediction: Clemson 67, Louisville 59.

