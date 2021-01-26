Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Clemson

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers, and who the statistical models favor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-3, 5-2 ACC) is set to face Clemson (9-4, 3-4 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 27th at 9:00 p.m. EST at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

- Rankings:

Clemson Louisville AP/Coaches RV/RV 25th/23rd NET 53rd 42nd RPI 9th 19th SOS 8th 44th KenPom 52nd 37th Sagarin 48th 27th

- Team Leaders:

Clemson Louisville Points Aamir Simms (11.7) Carlik Jones (18.4) Rebounds Aamir Simms (5.6) Jae'Lyn Withers (7.3) Assists Nick Honor (2.5) Carlik Jones (4.8) Steals Nick Honor (1.5) Carlik Jones (1.4) Blocks Aamir Simms (0.7) JJ Traynor (0.8)

- Scoring:

Clemson Louisville Points Per Game 66.1 70.6 Field Goal % 42.2% 46.9% FGM/FGA Per Game 23.8/56.5 25.3/53.9 Three Point % 32.3% 32.7% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.8/24.1 5.5/16.7 Free Throw % 74.6% 73.8% FTM/FTA Per Game 10.6/14.2 14.5/19.7

- Rebounding:

Clemson Louisville Rebounds Per Game 32.8 36.7 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.5 9.4 Def. Reb. Per Game 23.3 27.3 Rebound Margin -0.6 +5.4

- Defense:

Clemson Louisville Opp, Points Per Game 63.4 65.5 Opp. FG% 43.1% 41.2% Opp. 3PT% 36.6% 32.2% Steals Per Game 7.2 4.8 Turnovers Forced Per Game 16.2 12.0 Blocks Per Game 2.8 2.2

- Ball Handling:

Clemson Louisville Assists Per Game 12.2 11.8 Turnovers Per Game 13.1 12.4 Turnover Margin +3.1 -0.4 Assist/Turnover Margin 0.9 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 42.5 % chance to win against Clemson.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 47% chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 65-64 in favor of Clemson. Clemson's Adjusted Efficiency Margin currently ranks 52nd, but peaked as high as 18th prior to the Tigers' three-game losing streak.

- Personal Prediction: Clemson 67, Louisville 59.

