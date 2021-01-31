Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets, and who the statistical models favor.

(Photo of Lamarr 'Fresh' Kimble, Michael Devoe, Darius Perry: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-4, 5-3 ACC) is set to face Georgia Tech (8-5, 4-3 ACC) on Monday, Feb. 1st at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

- Rankings:

Georgia Tech Louisville AP/Coaches NR/NR 25th/23rd NET 60th 47th RPI 97th 27th SOS 95th 45th KenPom 51st 41st Sagarin 58th 34th

- Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Louisville Points Jose Alvarado (18.3) Carlik Jones (17.8) Rebounds Moses Wright (7.2) Jae'Lyn Withers (7.6) Assists Jose Alvarado (4.4) Carlik Jones (4.6) Steals Jose Alvarado (2.9) Carlik Jones (1.5) Blocks Moses Wright (1.4) JJ Traynor (0.8)

- Scoring:

Georgia Tech Louisville Points Per Game 77.7 69.1 Field Goal % 46.9% 45.8% FGM/FGA Per Game 28.0/59.7 24.8/54.1 Three Point % 37.0% 31.5% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.7/23.5 5.4/17.2 Free Throw % 72.2% 72.8% FTM/FTA Per Game 13.0/18.0 14.1/19.4

- Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Louisville Rebounds Per Game 32.1 37.1 Off. Reb. Per Game 8.1 9.6 Def. Reb. Per Game 24.0 27.5 Rebound Margin -3.0 +5.3

- Defense:

Georgia Tech Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 71.5 64.6 Opp. FG% 45.3% 40.8% Opp. 3PT% 36.7% 31.0% Steals Per Game 9.4 4.9 Turnovers Forced Per Game 16.0 11.9 Blocks Per Game 3.3 2.1

- Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Louisville Assists Per Game 16.6 11.4 Turnovers Per Game 11.6 12.2 Turnover Margin +4.4 -0.3 Assist/Turnover Margin 1.4 0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 64.9% chance to win against Georgia Tech.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 61% chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 69-66 in favor of Georgia Tech. Tech's Adjusted Efficiency Margin currently ranks 50th, with Louisville's at 41st.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 74, Georgia Tech 73.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp