Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech
(Photo of Lamarr 'Fresh' Kimble, Michael Devoe, Darius Perry: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-4, 5-3 ACC) is set to face Georgia Tech (8-5, 4-3 ACC) on Monday, Feb. 1st at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:
- Rankings:
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
AP/Coaches
NR/NR
25th/23rd
NET
60th
47th
RPI
97th
27th
SOS
95th
45th
KenPom
51st
41st
Sagarin
58th
34th
- Team Leaders:
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
Points
Jose Alvarado (18.3)
Carlik Jones (17.8)
Rebounds
Moses Wright (7.2)
Jae'Lyn Withers (7.6)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (4.4)
Carlik Jones (4.6)
Steals
Jose Alvarado (2.9)
Carlik Jones (1.5)
Blocks
Moses Wright (1.4)
JJ Traynor (0.8)
- Scoring:
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
Points Per Game
77.7
69.1
Field Goal %
46.9%
45.8%
FGM/FGA Per Game
28.0/59.7
24.8/54.1
Three Point %
37.0%
31.5%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.7/23.5
5.4/17.2
Free Throw %
72.2%
72.8%
FTM/FTA Per Game
13.0/18.0
14.1/19.4
- Rebounding:
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
32.1
37.1
Off. Reb. Per Game
8.1
9.6
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.0
27.5
Rebound Margin
-3.0
+5.3
- Defense:
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
71.5
64.6
Opp. FG%
45.3%
40.8%
Opp. 3PT%
36.7%
31.0%
Steals Per Game
9.4
4.9
Turnovers Forced Per Game
16.0
11.9
Blocks Per Game
3.3
2.1
- Ball Handling:
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
16.6
11.4
Turnovers Per Game
11.6
12.2
Turnover Margin
+4.4
-0.3
Assist/Turnover Margin
1.4
0.9
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 64.9% chance to win against Georgia Tech.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 61% chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 69-66 in favor of Georgia Tech. Tech's Adjusted Efficiency Margin currently ranks 50th, with Louisville's at 41st.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 74, Georgia Tech 73.
