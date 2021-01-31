FootballBasketballOther Sports
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets, and who the statistical models favor.
(Photo of Lamarr 'Fresh' Kimble, Michael Devoe, Darius Perry: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-4, 5-3 ACC) is set to face Georgia Tech (8-5, 4-3 ACC) on Monday, Feb. 1st at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

- Rankings:

Georgia TechLouisville

AP/Coaches

NR/NR

25th/23rd

NET

60th

47th

RPI

97th

27th

SOS

95th

45th

KenPom

51st

41st

Sagarin

58th

34th

- Team Leaders:

Georgia TechLouisville

Points

Jose Alvarado (18.3)

Carlik Jones (17.8)

Rebounds

Moses Wright (7.2)

Jae'Lyn Withers (7.6)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (4.4)

Carlik Jones (4.6)

Steals

Jose Alvarado (2.9)

Carlik Jones (1.5)

Blocks

Moses Wright (1.4)

JJ Traynor (0.8)

- Scoring:

Georgia TechLouisville

Points Per Game

77.7

69.1

Field Goal %

46.9%

45.8%

FGM/FGA Per Game

28.0/59.7

24.8/54.1

Three Point %

37.0%

31.5%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.7/23.5

5.4/17.2

Free Throw %

72.2%

72.8%

FTM/FTA Per Game

13.0/18.0

14.1/19.4

- Rebounding:

Georgia TechLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

32.1

37.1

Off. Reb. Per Game

8.1

9.6

Def. Reb. Per Game

24.0

27.5

Rebound Margin

-3.0

+5.3

- Defense:

Georgia TechLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

71.5

64.6

Opp. FG%

45.3%

40.8%

Opp. 3PT%

36.7%

31.0%

Steals Per Game

9.4

4.9

Turnovers Forced Per Game

16.0

11.9

Blocks Per Game

3.3

2.1

- Ball Handling:

Georgia TechLouisville

Assists Per Game

16.6

11.4

Turnovers Per Game

11.6

12.2

Turnover Margin

+4.4

-0.3

Assist/Turnover Margin

1.4

0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 64.9% chance to win against Georgia Tech.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 61% chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 69-66 in favor of Georgia Tech. Tech's Adjusted Efficiency Margin currently ranks 50th, with Louisville's at 41st.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 74, Georgia Tech 73.

