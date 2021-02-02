Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Syracuse
(Photo of Mark Dolezaj, Malik Williams: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)
SYRACUSE - Louisville (11-4, 6-3 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (10-5, 4-4 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 3rd at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse N.Y. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:
- Rankings:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
AP/Coaches
NR/NR
RV/RV
NET
51st
42nd
RPI
70th
22nd
SOS
85th
39th
KenPom
47th
39th
Sagarin
47th
25th
- Team Leaders:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Points
Quincy Guerrier (16.3)
Carlik Jones (17.4)
Rebounds
Quincy Guerrier (9.5)
Jae'Lyn Withers (7.6)
Assists
Joseph Girard III (3.9)
Carlik Jones (4.9)
Steals
Kadary Richmond (1.7)
Carlik Jones (1.4)
Blocks
Alan Griffin (1.6)
JJ Traynor (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Points Per Game
77.7
69.5
Field Goal %
44.7%
45.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.7/61.9
25.0/55.3
Three Point %
31.7%
31.9%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.9/25.0
5.5/17.3
Free Throw %
79.8%
72.3%
FTM/FTA Per Game
14.5/18.1
13.9/19.3
- Rebounding:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
37.3
38.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.3
10.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.0
28.1
Rebound Margin
-1.2
+6.1
- Defense:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
70.3
64.2
Opp. FG%
40.3%
40.1%
Opp. 3PT%
29.7%
30.9%
Steals Per Game
8.7
4.9
Turnovers Forced Per Game
14.7
11.7
Blocks Per Game
4.9
2.1
- Ball Handling:
|Syracuse
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
16.7
11.5
Turnovers Per Game
11.6
12.0
Turnover Margin
+3.1
-0.3
Assist/Turnover Margin
1.4
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 33.6% chance to win against Syracuse.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 46% chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 71-70 in favor of Syracuse. Louisville's Adjusted Efficiency Margin currently ranks 39th, with Syracuse's at 47th.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, Syracuse 70.
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp