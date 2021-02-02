FootballBasketballOther Sports
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Syracuse

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange, and who the statistical models favor.
(Photo of Mark Dolezaj, Malik Williams: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

SYRACUSE - Louisville (11-4, 6-3 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (10-5, 4-4 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 3rd at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse N.Y. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:

- Rankings:

SyracuseLouisville

AP/Coaches

NR/NR

RV/RV

NET

51st

42nd

RPI

70th

22nd

SOS

85th

39th

KenPom

47th

39th

Sagarin

47th

25th

- Team Leaders:

SyracuseLouisville

Points

Quincy Guerrier (16.3)

Carlik Jones (17.4)

Rebounds

Quincy Guerrier (9.5)

Jae'Lyn Withers (7.6)

Assists

Joseph Girard III (3.9)

Carlik Jones (4.9)

Steals

Kadary Richmond (1.7)

Carlik Jones (1.4)

Blocks

Alan Griffin (1.6)

JJ Traynor (0.7)

- Scoring:

SyracuseLouisville

Points Per Game

77.7

69.5

Field Goal %

44.7%

45.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.7/61.9

25.0/55.3

Three Point %

31.7%

31.9%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.9/25.0

5.5/17.3

Free Throw %

79.8%

72.3%

FTM/FTA Per Game

14.5/18.1

13.9/19.3

- Rebounding:

SyracuseLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

37.3

38.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.3

10.3

Def. Reb. Per Game

27.0

28.1

Rebound Margin

-1.2

+6.1

- Defense:

SyracuseLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

70.3

64.2

Opp. FG%

40.3%

40.1%

Opp. 3PT%

29.7%

30.9%

Steals Per Game

8.7

4.9

Turnovers Forced Per Game

14.7

11.7

Blocks Per Game

4.9

2.1

- Ball Handling:

SyracuseLouisville

Assists Per Game

16.7

11.5

Turnovers Per Game

11.6

12.0

Turnover Margin

+3.1

-0.3

Assist/Turnover Margin

1.4

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 33.6% chance to win against Syracuse.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 46% chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 71-70 in favor of Syracuse. Louisville's Adjusted Efficiency Margin currently ranks 39th, with Syracuse's at 47th.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, Syracuse 70.

