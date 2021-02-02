Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Syracuse

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange, and who the statistical models favor.

SYRACUSE - Louisville (11-4, 6-3 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (10-5, 4-4 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 3rd at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse N.Y. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:

- Rankings:

Syracuse Louisville AP/Coaches NR/NR RV/RV NET 51st 42nd RPI 70th 22nd SOS 85th 39th KenPom 47th 39th Sagarin 47th 25th

- Team Leaders:

Syracuse Louisville Points Quincy Guerrier (16.3) Carlik Jones (17.4) Rebounds Quincy Guerrier (9.5) Jae'Lyn Withers (7.6) Assists Joseph Girard III (3.9) Carlik Jones (4.9) Steals Kadary Richmond (1.7) Carlik Jones (1.4) Blocks Alan Griffin (1.6) JJ Traynor (0.7)

- Scoring:

Syracuse Louisville Points Per Game 77.7 69.5 Field Goal % 44.7% 45.2% FGM/FGA Per Game 27.7/61.9 25.0/55.3 Three Point % 31.7% 31.9% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.9/25.0 5.5/17.3 Free Throw % 79.8% 72.3% FTM/FTA Per Game 14.5/18.1 13.9/19.3

- Rebounding:

Syracuse Louisville Rebounds Per Game 37.3 38.3 Off. Reb. Per Game 10.3 10.3 Def. Reb. Per Game 27.0 28.1 Rebound Margin -1.2 +6.1

- Defense:

Syracuse Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 70.3 64.2 Opp. FG% 40.3% 40.1% Opp. 3PT% 29.7% 30.9% Steals Per Game 8.7 4.9 Turnovers Forced Per Game 14.7 11.7 Blocks Per Game 4.9 2.1

- Ball Handling:

Syracuse Louisville Assists Per Game 16.7 11.5 Turnovers Per Game 11.6 12.0 Turnover Margin +3.1 -0.3 Assist/Turnover Margin 1.4 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 33.6% chance to win against Syracuse.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 46% chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 71-70 in favor of Syracuse. Louisville's Adjusted Efficiency Margin currently ranks 39th, with Syracuse's at 47th.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, Syracuse 70.

