Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Seton Hall

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Samuell Williamson: Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Seton Hall (0-0, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, Nov. 27 at 4:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Pirates:

- Rankings:

Seton Hall
Louisville

AP/USA TODAY

RV/RV

RV/RV

NET

15th

8th

RPI

T-80th

T-1st

SOS

T-1st

T-1st

KenPom

52nd

25th

Sagarin

33rd

19th

- Team Leaders:

Seton Hall*
Louisville

Points

Sandro Mamukelashvili (11.9)

Carlik Jones (18.0)

Rebounds

Jared Rhoden (6.4)

Carlik Jones (8.0)

Assists

Jared Rhoden (1.1)

Carlik Jones (7.0)

Steals

Jared Rhoden (1.2)

Carlik Jones & Dre Davis (1.0)

Blocks

Ike Obiagu (1.2)

Dre Davis (3.0)

- Scoring:

Seton Hall**
Louisville

Points Per Game

74.7

79.0

Field Goal%

44.6%

58.5%

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.1/58.5

31/53

Three Point %

33.5%

37.5%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.9/23.7

6/16

Free Throw %

71.5%

68.8%

- Rebounding:

Seton Hall**
Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

37.1

46.0

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.3

9.0

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.8

37.0

Rebound Margin

+0.5

+28.0

- Defense:

Seton Hall**
Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

67.9

44.0

Opp. FG%

40.1%

29.8%

Opp. 3PT%

32.0%

23.1%

Steals Per Game

7.0

2.0

Blocks Per Game

5.8

3.0

- Ball Handling:

Seton Hall**
Louisville

Assists Per Game

14.6

19.0

Turnovers Per Game

13.2

12.0

Turnover Margin

0.6

-2.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.1

1.6

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 68% chance to take down the Pirates, with a projected final score of 74-68 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Seton Hall's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 52 is the highest among Louisville's 2020-21 opponents until the Cardinals face Wisconsin (No. 8) on Dec. 9.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, Seton Hall 67.

* Returning from 2019-20

** 2019-20 Stats

Basketball

