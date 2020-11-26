Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Seton Hall
MatthewMcGavic
(Photo of Samuell Williamson: Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Seton Hall (0-0, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, Nov. 27 at 4:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Pirates:
- Rankings:
Seton Hall
Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
RV/RV
RV/RV
NET
15th
8th
RPI
T-80th
T-1st
SOS
T-1st
T-1st
KenPom
52nd
25th
Sagarin
33rd
19th
- Team Leaders:
Seton Hall*
Louisville
Points
Sandro Mamukelashvili (11.9)
Carlik Jones (18.0)
Rebounds
Jared Rhoden (6.4)
Carlik Jones (8.0)
Assists
Jared Rhoden (1.1)
Carlik Jones (7.0)
Steals
Jared Rhoden (1.2)
Carlik Jones & Dre Davis (1.0)
Blocks
Ike Obiagu (1.2)
Dre Davis (3.0)
- Scoring:
Seton Hall**
Louisville
Points Per Game
74.7
79.0
Field Goal%
44.6%
58.5%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.1/58.5
31/53
Three Point %
33.5%
37.5%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.9/23.7
6/16
Free Throw %
71.5%
68.8%
- Rebounding:
Seton Hall**
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
37.1
46.0
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.3
9.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.8
37.0
Rebound Margin
+0.5
+28.0
- Defense:
Seton Hall**
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
67.9
44.0
Opp. FG%
40.1%
29.8%
Opp. 3PT%
32.0%
23.1%
Steals Per Game
7.0
2.0
Blocks Per Game
5.8
3.0
- Ball Handling:
Seton Hall**
Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.6
19.0
Turnovers Per Game
13.2
12.0
Turnover Margin
0.6
-2.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.1
1.6
- KenPom Prediction:
Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 68% chance to take down the Pirates, with a projected final score of 74-68 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Seton Hall's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 52 is the highest among Louisville's 2020-21 opponents until the Cardinals face Wisconsin (No. 8) on Dec. 9.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, Seton Hall 67.
* Returning from 2019-20
** 2019-20 Stats
