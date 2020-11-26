Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Seton Hall

(Photo of Samuell Williamson: Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Seton Hall (0-0, 0-0 Big East) on Friday, Nov. 27 at 4:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Pirates:

- Rankings:

Seton Hall Louisville AP/USA TODAY RV/RV RV/RV NET 15th 8th RPI T-80th T-1st SOS T-1st T-1st KenPom 52nd 25th Sagarin 33rd 19th

- Team Leaders:

Seton Hall* Louisville Points Sandro Mamukelashvili (11.9) Carlik Jones (18.0) Rebounds Jared Rhoden (6.4) Carlik Jones (8.0) Assists Jared Rhoden (1.1) Carlik Jones (7.0) Steals Jared Rhoden (1.2) Carlik Jones & Dre Davis (1.0) Blocks Ike Obiagu (1.2) Dre Davis (3.0)

- Scoring:

Seton Hall** Louisville Points Per Game 74.7 79.0 Field Goal% 44.6% 58.5% FGM/FGA Per Game 26.1/58.5 31/53 Three Point % 33.5% 37.5% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.9/23.7 6/16 Free Throw % 71.5% 68.8%

- Rebounding:

Seton Hall** Louisville Rebounds Per Game 37.1 46.0 Off. Reb. Per Game 10.3 9.0 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.8 37.0 Rebound Margin +0.5 +28.0

- Defense:

Seton Hall** Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 67.9 44.0 Opp. FG% 40.1% 29.8% Opp. 3PT% 32.0% 23.1% Steals Per Game 7.0 2.0 Blocks Per Game 5.8 3.0

- Ball Handling:

Seton Hall** Louisville Assists Per Game 14.6 19.0 Turnovers Per Game 13.2 12.0 Turnover Margin 0.6 -2.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.1 1.6

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 68% chance to take down the Pirates, with a projected final score of 74-68 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Seton Hall's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 52 is the highest among Louisville's 2020-21 opponents until the Cardinals face Wisconsin (No. 8) on Dec. 9.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, Seton Hall 67.

* Returning from 2019-20

** 2019-20 Stats

