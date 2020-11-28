Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Prairie View A&M
MatthewMcGavic
(Photo of Carlik Jones: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Prairie View A&M (1-1, 0-0 SWAC) on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 6:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:
- Rankings:
Prairie View A&M
Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
RV/RV
NET
N/A
N/A
RPI
T-90th
61st
SOS
T-91st
T-79th
KenPom
313th
25th
Sagarin
287th
19th
- Team Leaders:
Prairie View A&M
Louisville
Points
Jawaun Daniels (13.5)
Carlik Jones (18.0)
Rebounds
Jawaun Daniels (6.5)
Carlik Jones (9.5)
Assists
Faite Williams (3.5
Carlik Jones (6.5)
Steals
Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. (2.5)
Carlik Jones & Dre Davis (1.0)
Blocks
Jerroda Briscoe (1.0)
Dre Davis (1.5)
- Scoring:
Prairie View A&M
Louisville
Points Per Game
65.0
75.0
Field Goal%
44.6%
50.5%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.0/56.0
28/50.5
Three Point %
35.1%
26.7%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.5/18.5
4/15
Free Throw %
65.4%
75.0%
- Rebounding:
Prairie View A&M
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
34.0
43.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
13.0
8.5
Def. Reb. Per Game
21.0
35.0
Rebound Margin
-3.5
+13.0
- Defense:
Prairie View A&M
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
66.0
57.0
Opp. FG%
39.3%
31.9%
Opp. 3PT%
25.0%
24.5%
Steals Per Game
9.5
2.5
Blocks Per Game
2.5
2.5
- Ball Handling:
Prairie View A&M
Louisville
Assists Per Game
11.5
14.0
Turnovers Per Game
20.0
10.5
Turnover Margin
-3.0
-1.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.6
1.3
- KenPom Prediction:
Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99% chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 81-57 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Prairie View A&M's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 312 is the second-lowest among Louisville's 2020-21 opponents (Evansville - No. 321).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 75, Seton Hall 51.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp