Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Prairie View A&M

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Carlik Jones: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Prairie View A&M (1-1, 0-0 SWAC) on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 6:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

- Rankings:

Prairie View A&M
Louisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

RV/RV

NET

N/A

N/A

RPI

T-90th

61st

SOS

T-91st

T-79th

KenPom

313th

25th

Sagarin

287th

19th

- Team Leaders:

Prairie View A&M
Louisville

Points

Jawaun Daniels (13.5)

Carlik Jones (18.0)

Rebounds

Jawaun Daniels (6.5)

Carlik Jones (9.5)

Assists

Faite Williams (3.5

Carlik Jones (6.5)

Steals

Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. (2.5)

Carlik Jones & Dre Davis (1.0)

Blocks

Jerroda Briscoe (1.0)

Dre Davis (1.5)

- Scoring:

Prairie View A&M
Louisville

Points Per Game

65.0

75.0

Field Goal%

44.6%

50.5%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.0/56.0

28/50.5

Three Point %

35.1%

26.7%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

6.5/18.5

4/15

Free Throw %

65.4%

75.0%

- Rebounding:

Prairie View A&M
Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

34.0

43.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

13.0

8.5

Def. Reb. Per Game

21.0

35.0

Rebound Margin

-3.5

+13.0

- Defense:

Prairie View A&M
Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

66.0

57.0

Opp. FG%

39.3%

31.9%

Opp. 3PT%

25.0%

24.5%

Steals Per Game

9.5

2.5

Blocks Per Game

2.5

2.5

- Ball Handling:

Prairie View A&M
Louisville

Assists Per Game

11.5

14.0

Turnovers Per Game

20.0

10.5

Turnover Margin

-3.0

-1.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.6

1.3

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99% chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 81-57 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Prairie View A&M's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 312 is the second-lowest among Louisville's 2020-21 opponents (Evansville - No. 321).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 75, Seton Hall 51.

