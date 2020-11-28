Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Prairie View A&M

(Photo of Carlik Jones: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Prairie View A & M (1-1, 0-0 SWAC) on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 6:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

- Rankings:

Prairie View A&M Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR RV/RV NET N/A N/A RPI T-90th 61st SOS T-91st T-79th KenPom 313th 25th Sagarin 287th 19th

- Team Leaders:

Prairie View A&M Louisville Points Jawaun Daniels (13.5) Carlik Jones (18.0) Rebounds Jawaun Daniels (6.5) Carlik Jones (9.5) Assists Faite Williams (3.5 Carlik Jones (6.5) Steals Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. (2.5) Carlik Jones & Dre Davis (1.0) Blocks Jerroda Briscoe (1.0) Dre Davis (1.5)

- Scoring:

Prairie View A&M Louisville Points Per Game 65.0 75.0 Field Goal% 44.6% 50.5% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.0/56.0 28/50.5 Three Point % 35.1% 26.7% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 6.5/18.5 4/15 Free Throw % 65.4% 75.0%

- Rebounding:

Prairie View A&M Louisville Rebounds Per Game 34.0 43.5 Off. Reb. Per Game 13.0 8.5 Def. Reb. Per Game 21.0 35.0 Rebound Margin -3.5 +13.0

- Defense:

Prairie View A&M Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 66.0 57.0 Opp. FG% 39.3% 31.9% Opp. 3PT% 25.0% 24.5% Steals Per Game 9.5 2.5 Blocks Per Game 2.5 2.5

- Ball Handling:

Prairie View A&M Louisville Assists Per Game 11.5 14.0 Turnovers Per Game 20.0 10.5 Turnover Margin -3.0 -1.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.6 1.3

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99% chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 81-57 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Prairie View A & M's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 312 is the second-lowest among Louisville's 2020-21 opponents (Evansville - No. 321).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 75, Seton Hall 51.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp