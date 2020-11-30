Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Western Kentucky (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Tuesday, Dec. 1st at 6:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers:
- Rankings:
Western Kentucky
Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
RV/RV
NET
123rd
8th
RPI
46th
99th
SOS
T-62nd
T-146th
KenPom
68th
26th
Sagarin
77th
16th
- Team Leaders:
Western Kentucky
Louisville
Points
Taveion Hollingsworth (19.0)
Carlik Jones (17.0)
Rebounds
Charles Bassey (10.0)
Carlik Jones (7.3)
Assists
Kenny Cooper (2.7)
Carlik Jones (5.7)
Steals
Josh Anderson & Dayvion McKnight (1.3)
Dre Davis (1.0)
Blocks
Charles Bassey (3.7)
Dre Davis (1.3)
- Scoring:
Western Kentucky
Louisville
Points Per Game
77.3
78.7
Field Goal %
44.8%
53.5%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.0/60.3
28.0/52.3
Three Point %
31.0%
29.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.0/19.3
4.7/15.7
Free Throw %
82.5%
75.0%
- Rebounding:
Western Kentucky
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
47.7
40.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.3
8.7
Def. Reb Per Game
27.3
31.7
Rebound Margin
+5.0
+10.3
- Defense:
Western Kentucky
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
75.3
59.3%
Opp. FG%
43.5%
34.3%
Opp. 3PT%
47.9%
29.2%
Steals Per Game
5.7
2.7
Blocks Per Game
4.3
2.7
- Ball Handling:
Western Kentucky
Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.0
14.7
Turnovers Per Game
11.3
10.7
Turnover Margin
1.0
-1.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.1
1.4
- KenPom Prediction:
Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 74% chance to take down the Hilltoppers, with a projected final score of 75-68 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Western Kentucky's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 68 is the fourth-highest among Louisville's 2020-21 non-conference opponents.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 71, Western Kentucky 67.
