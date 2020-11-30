SI.com
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of JJ Traynor: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Western Kentucky (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Tuesday, Dec. 1st at 6:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers:

- Rankings:

Western Kentucky
Louisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

RV/RV

NET

123rd

8th

RPI

46th

99th

SOS

T-62nd

T-146th

KenPom

68th

26th

Sagarin

77th

16th

- Team Leaders:

Western Kentucky
Louisville

Points

Taveion Hollingsworth (19.0)

Carlik Jones (17.0)

Rebounds

Charles Bassey (10.0)

Carlik Jones (7.3)

Assists

Kenny Cooper (2.7)

Carlik Jones (5.7)

Steals

Josh Anderson & Dayvion McKnight (1.3)

Dre Davis (1.0)

Blocks

Charles Bassey (3.7)

Dre Davis (1.3)

- Scoring:

Western Kentucky
Louisville

Points Per Game

77.3

78.7

Field Goal %

44.8%

53.5%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.0/60.3

28.0/52.3

Three Point %

31.0%

29.8%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

6.0/19.3

4.7/15.7

Free Throw %

82.5%

75.0%

- Rebounding:

Western Kentucky
Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

47.7

40.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.3

8.7

Def. Reb Per Game

27.3

31.7

Rebound Margin

+5.0

+10.3

- Defense:

Western Kentucky
Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

75.3

59.3%

Opp. FG%

43.5%

34.3%

Opp. 3PT%

47.9%

29.2%

Steals Per Game

5.7

2.7

Blocks Per Game

4.3

2.7

- Ball Handling:

Western Kentucky
Louisville

Assists Per Game

13.0

14.7

Turnovers Per Game

11.3

10.7

Turnover Margin

1.0

-1.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.1

1.4

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 74% chance to take down the Hilltoppers, with a projected final score of 75-68 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Western Kentucky's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 68 is the fourth-highest among Louisville's 2020-21 non-conference opponents.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 71, Western Kentucky 67.

