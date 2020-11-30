Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky

(Photo of JJ Traynor: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Western Kentucky (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Tuesday, Dec. 1st at 6:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers:

- Rankings:

Western Kentucky Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR RV/RV NET 123rd 8th RPI 46th 99th SOS T-62nd T-146th KenPom 68th 26th Sagarin 77th 16th

- Team Leaders:

Western Kentucky Louisville Points Taveion Hollingsworth (19.0) Carlik Jones (17.0) Rebounds Charles Bassey (10.0) Carlik Jones (7.3) Assists Kenny Cooper (2.7) Carlik Jones (5.7) Steals Josh Anderson & Dayvion McKnight (1.3) Dre Davis (1.0) Blocks Charles Bassey (3.7) Dre Davis (1.3)

- Scoring:

Western Kentucky Louisville Points Per Game 77.3 78.7 Field Goal % 44.8% 53.5% FGM/FGA Per Game 27.0/60.3 28.0/52.3 Three Point % 31.0% 29.8% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 6.0/19.3 4.7/15.7 Free Throw % 82.5% 75.0%

- Rebounding:

Western Kentucky Louisville Rebounds Per Game 47.7 40.3 Off. Reb. Per Game 10.3 8.7 Def. Reb Per Game 27.3 31.7 Rebound Margin +5.0 +10.3

- Defense:

Western Kentucky Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 75.3 59.3% Opp. FG% 43.5% 34.3% Opp. 3PT% 47.9% 29.2% Steals Per Game 5.7 2.7 Blocks Per Game 4.3 2.7

- Ball Handling:

Western Kentucky Louisville Assists Per Game 13.0 14.7 Turnovers Per Game 11.3 10.7 Turnover Margin 1.0 -1.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.1 1.4

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 74% chance to take down the Hilltoppers, with a projected final score of 75-68 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Western Kentucky's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 68 is the fourth-highest among Louisville's 2020-21 non-conference opponents.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 71, Western Kentucky 67.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp