Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. UNC Greensboro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face UNC Greensboro (1-2, 0-0 SoCon) on Friday, Dec. 4th at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Spartans:

- Rankings:

UNC Greensboro Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR RV/RV NET 82nd 8th RPI 171st 61st SOS 166th 139th KenPom 98th 22nd Sagarin 89th (12/1) 12th (12/1)

- Team Leaders:

UNC Greensboro Louisville Points Isaiah Miller (21.7) Carlik Jones (17.3) Rebounds Hayden Koval (5.7) Jae'Lyn Withers (7.3) Assists Isaiah Miller (3.7) David Johnson (3) Steals Isaiah Miller (3) David Johnson (1.3) Blocks Hayden Koval (4.3) Dre Davis (1.0)

- Scoring:

UNC Greensboro Louisville Points Per Game 70.7 77.8 Field Goal % 41.1% 51.9% FGM/FGA Per Game 26.0/63.3 27.5/53 Three Point % 28.8% 33.8% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.7/26.7 5.5/16.3 Free Throw % 62.3% 75.0%

- Rebounding:

UNC Greensboro Louisville Rebounds Per Game 39.7 38.8 Off. Reb. Per Game 15.3 8.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 24.3 30.0 Rebound Margin 6.0 8.5

- Defense:

UNC Greensboro Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 75.3 58.0 Opp. FG% 45.5% 36.5% Opp. 3PT% 39.5% 26.7% Steals Per Game 7.3 4.3 Blocks Per Game 5.7 2.3

- Ball Handling:

UNC Greensboro Louisville Assists Per Game 13.0 15.0 Turnovers Per Game 18.7 11.3 Turnover Margin -1.7 +1.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.7 1.3

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 85% chance to take down the Spartans, with a projected final score of 76-64 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, UNC Greensboro's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 99 is the lowest that Louisville will face until traveling to Wake Forest on Jan. 13 (No. 123).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 79, UNC Greensboro 62.

