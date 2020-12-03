Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. UNC Greensboro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face UNC Greensboro (1-2, 0-0 SoCon) on Friday, Dec. 4th at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Spartans:
- Rankings:
UNC Greensboro
Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
RV/RV
NET
82nd
8th
RPI
171st
61st
SOS
166th
139th
KenPom
98th
22nd
Sagarin
89th (12/1)
12th (12/1)
- Team Leaders:
UNC Greensboro
Louisville
Points
Isaiah Miller (21.7)
Carlik Jones (17.3)
Rebounds
Hayden Koval (5.7)
Jae'Lyn Withers (7.3)
Assists
Isaiah Miller (3.7)
David Johnson (3)
Steals
Isaiah Miller (3)
David Johnson (1.3)
Blocks
Hayden Koval (4.3)
Dre Davis (1.0)
- Scoring:
UNC Greensboro
Louisville
Points Per Game
70.7
77.8
Field Goal %
41.1%
51.9%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.0/63.3
27.5/53
Three Point %
28.8%
33.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.7/26.7
5.5/16.3
Free Throw %
62.3%
75.0%
- Rebounding:
UNC Greensboro
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
39.7
38.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
15.3
8.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.3
30.0
Rebound Margin
6.0
8.5
- Defense:
UNC Greensboro
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
75.3
58.0
Opp. FG%
45.5%
36.5%
Opp. 3PT%
39.5%
26.7%
Steals Per Game
7.3
4.3
Blocks Per Game
5.7
2.3
- Ball Handling:
UNC Greensboro
Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.0
15.0
Turnovers Per Game
18.7
11.3
Turnover Margin
-1.7
+1.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.7
1.3
- KenPom Prediction:
Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 85% chance to take down the Spartans, with a projected final score of 76-64 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, UNC Greensboro's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 99 is the lowest that Louisville will face until traveling to Wake Forest on Jan. 13 (No. 123).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 79, UNC Greensboro 62.
