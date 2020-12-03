SI.com
Louisville Report
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. UNC Greensboro

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Louisville Coaches: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face UNC Greensboro (1-2, 0-0 SoCon) on Friday, Dec. 4th at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Spartans:

- Rankings:

UNC Greensboro
Louisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

RV/RV

NET

82nd

8th

RPI

171st

61st

SOS

166th

139th

KenPom

98th

22nd

Sagarin

89th (12/1)

12th (12/1)

- Team Leaders:

UNC Greensboro
Louisville

Points

Isaiah Miller (21.7)

Carlik Jones (17.3)

Rebounds

Hayden Koval (5.7)

Jae'Lyn Withers (7.3)

Assists

Isaiah Miller (3.7)

David Johnson (3)

Steals

Isaiah Miller (3)

David Johnson (1.3)

Blocks

Hayden Koval (4.3)

Dre Davis (1.0)

- Scoring:

UNC Greensboro
Louisville

Points Per Game

70.7

77.8

Field Goal %

41.1%

51.9%

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.0/63.3

27.5/53

Three Point %

28.8%

33.8%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.7/26.7

5.5/16.3

Free Throw %

62.3%

75.0%

- Rebounding:

UNC Greensboro
Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

39.7

38.8

Off. Reb. Per Game

15.3

8.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

24.3

30.0

Rebound Margin

6.0

8.5

- Defense:

UNC Greensboro
Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

75.3

58.0

Opp. FG%

45.5%

36.5%

Opp. 3PT%

39.5%

26.7%

Steals Per Game

7.3

4.3

Blocks Per Game

5.7

2.3

- Ball Handling:

UNC Greensboro
Louisville

Assists Per Game

13.0

15.0

Turnovers Per Game

18.7

11.3

Turnover Margin

-1.7

+1.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.7

1.3

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 85% chance to take down the Spartans, with a projected final score of 76-64 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, UNC Greensboro's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 99 is the lowest that Louisville will face until traveling to Wake Forest on Jan. 13 (No. 123).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 79, UNC Greensboro 62.

Basketball

