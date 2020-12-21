Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Pitt (5-1, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, Dec. 22nd at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:
- Rankings:
|Pitt
|Louisville
AP/Coaches
NR/NR
23rd/22nd
NET
109th
8th
RPI
68th
15th
SOS
134th
30th
KenPom
73rd
33rd
Sagarin
67th
24th
- Team Leaders:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Points
Justin Champagnie (17.8)
Carlik Jones (17.3)
Rebounds
Justin Champagnie (12.3)
Carlik Jones (7.0)
Assists
Xavier Johnson (6.0)
Carlik Jones (5.3)
Steals
Au'Diese Toney (1.3)
David Johnson (1.4)
Blocks
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (1.3)
Dre Davis (0.8)
- Scoring:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Points Per Game
75.0
71.8
Field Goal %
44.1%
49.0%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.0/61.2
25.4/51.8
Three Point %
31.5%
34.2%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.8/21.7
5.4/15.8
Free Throw %
63.4%
75.0%
FTM/FTA Per Game
14.2/22.3
15.6/20.8
- Rebounding:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
44.5
36.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
14.3
8.2
Def. Reb. Per Game
30.2
28.2
Rebound Margin
+11.0
+6.2
- Defense:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
64.7
63.4
Opp. FG%
38.2%
40.1%
Opp. 3PT%
26.6%
34.8%
Steals Per Game
7.0
4.2
Blocks Per Game
4.5
2.2
- Ball Handling:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
16.7
13.6
Turnovers Per Game
14.8
12.6
Turnover Margin
0.0
-0.6
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.1
1.1
- KenPom Prediction:
Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 59% chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 70-68 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Pitt's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 73rd is the lowest that Louisville will face until they travel to Boston College (105th) on Jan. 2.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Pitt 65.
