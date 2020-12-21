FootballBasketballOther Sports
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Pitt

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers, and who the statistical models favor.
(Photo of Louisville & Pitt Players: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Pitt (5-1, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, Dec. 22nd at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

- Rankings:

PittLouisville

AP/Coaches

NR/NR

23rd/22nd

NET

109th

8th

RPI

68th

15th

SOS

134th

30th

KenPom

73rd

33rd

Sagarin

67th

24th

- Team Leaders:

PittLouisville

Points

Justin Champagnie (17.8)

Carlik Jones (17.3)

Rebounds

Justin Champagnie (12.3)

Carlik Jones (7.0)

Assists

Xavier Johnson (6.0)

Carlik Jones (5.3)

Steals

Au'Diese Toney (1.3)

David Johnson (1.4)

Blocks

Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (1.3)

Dre Davis (0.8)

- Scoring:

PittLouisville

Points Per Game

75.0

71.8

Field Goal %

44.1%

49.0%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.0/61.2

25.4/51.8

Three Point %

31.5%

34.2%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

6.8/21.7

5.4/15.8

Free Throw %

63.4%

75.0%

FTM/FTA Per Game

14.2/22.3

15.6/20.8

- Rebounding:

PittLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

44.5

36.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

14.3

8.2

Def. Reb. Per Game

30.2

28.2

Rebound Margin

+11.0

+6.2

- Defense:

PittLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

64.7

63.4

Opp. FG%

38.2%

40.1%

Opp. 3PT%

26.6%

34.8%

Steals Per Game

7.0

4.2

Blocks Per Game

4.5

2.2

- Ball Handling:

PittLouisville

Assists Per Game

16.7

13.6

Turnovers Per Game

14.8

12.6

Turnover Margin

0.0

-0.6

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.1

1.1

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 59% chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 70-68 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Pitt's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 73rd is the lowest that Louisville will face until they travel to Boston College (105th) on Jan. 2.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Pitt 65.

