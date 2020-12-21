Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Pitt

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers, and who the statistical models favor.

(Photo of Louisville & Pitt Players: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Pitt (5-1, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, Dec. 22nd at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

- Rankings:

Pitt Louisville AP/Coaches NR/NR 23rd/22nd NET 109th 8th RPI 68th 15th SOS 134th 30th KenPom 73rd 33rd Sagarin 67th 24th

- Team Leaders:

Pitt Louisville Points Justin Champagnie (17.8) Carlik Jones (17.3) Rebounds Justin Champagnie (12.3) Carlik Jones (7.0) Assists Xavier Johnson (6.0) Carlik Jones (5.3) Steals Au'Diese Toney (1.3) David Johnson (1.4) Blocks Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (1.3) Dre Davis (0.8)

- Scoring:

Pitt Louisville Points Per Game 75.0 71.8 Field Goal % 44.1% 49.0% FGM/FGA Per Game 27.0/61.2 25.4/51.8 Three Point % 31.5% 34.2% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 6.8/21.7 5.4/15.8 Free Throw % 63.4% 75.0% FTM/FTA Per Game 14.2/22.3 15.6/20.8

- Rebounding:

Pitt Louisville Rebounds Per Game 44.5 36.4 Off. Reb. Per Game 14.3 8.2 Def. Reb. Per Game 30.2 28.2 Rebound Margin +11.0 +6.2

- Defense:

Pitt Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 64.7 63.4 Opp. FG% 38.2% 40.1% Opp. 3PT% 26.6% 34.8% Steals Per Game 7.0 4.2 Blocks Per Game 4.5 2.2

- Ball Handling:

Pitt Louisville Assists Per Game 16.7 13.6 Turnovers Per Game 14.8 12.6 Turnover Margin 0.0 -0.6 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.1 1.1

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 59% chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 70-68 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Pitt's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 73rd is the lowest that Louisville will face until they travel to Boston College (105th) on Jan. 2.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Pitt 65.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp