Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Kentucky

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats, and who the statistical models favor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-1, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (1-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 26th at 1:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:

- Rankings:

Kentucky Louisville AP/Coaches NR/NR RV/RV NET N/A N/A RPI 246th 14th SOS 114th 44th KenPom 50th 30th Sagarin 56th 19th

- Team Leaders:

Kentucky Louisville Points BJ Boston (14.5) Carlik Jones (16.0) Rebounds Isaiah Jackson (8.7) Samuell Williamson (7.0) Assists Davion Mintz (2.8) Carlik Jones (5.6) Steals Davion Mintz & BJ Boston (1.2) David Johnson (1.3) Blocks Isaiah Jackson (2.5) JJ Traynor & Dre Davis (0.7)

- Scoring:

Kentucky Louisville Points Per Game 65.8 70.5 Field Goal % 42.6% 48.7% FGM/FGA Per Game 24.5/57.5 25.2/51.7 Three Point % 24.3% 32.3% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 4.2/17.2 5.2/16.0 Free Throw % 66.7% 72.0% FTM/FTA Per Game 12.7/19.0 15.0/20.8

- Rebounding:

Kentucky Louisville Rebounds Per Game 39.0 37.8 Off. Reb. Per Game 12.5 9.3 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.5 28.5 Rebound Margin +6.0 +8.3

- Defense:

Kentucky Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 67.3 61.8 Opp. FG% 40.9% 40.2% Opp. 3PT% 27.1% 34.1% Steals Per Game 5.7 4.2 Blocks Per Game 5.0 2.7

- Ball Handling:

Kentucky Louisville Assists Per Game 11.5 13.2 Turnovers Per Game 16.7 13.3 Turnover Margin -4.4 -1.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.7 1.0

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 64% chance to take down the Wildcats, with a projected final score of 69-65 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Kentucky's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 50th is the second-highest out of the six non-conference opponents that Louisville will face (Wisconsin - 3rd).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 68, Kentucky 61.

