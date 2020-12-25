FootballBasketballOther Sports
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Kentucky

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats, and who the statistical models favor.
(Photo of Jordan Nwora, PJ Washington, Reid Travis: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-1, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (1-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 26th at 1:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:

- Rankings:

KentuckyLouisville

AP/Coaches

NR/NR

RV/RV

NET

N/A

N/A

RPI

246th

14th

SOS

114th

44th

KenPom

50th

30th

Sagarin

56th

19th

- Team Leaders:

KentuckyLouisville

Points

BJ Boston (14.5)

Carlik Jones (16.0)

Rebounds

Isaiah Jackson (8.7)

Samuell Williamson (7.0)

Assists

Davion Mintz (2.8)

Carlik Jones (5.6)

Steals

Davion Mintz & BJ Boston (1.2)

David Johnson (1.3)

Blocks

Isaiah Jackson (2.5)

JJ Traynor & Dre Davis (0.7)

- Scoring:

KentuckyLouisville

Points Per Game

65.8

70.5

Field Goal %

42.6%

48.7%

FGM/FGA Per Game

24.5/57.5

25.2/51.7

Three Point %

24.3%

32.3%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

4.2/17.2

5.2/16.0

Free Throw %

66.7%

72.0%

FTM/FTA Per Game

12.7/19.0

15.0/20.8

- Rebounding:

KentuckyLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

39.0

37.8

Off. Reb. Per Game

12.5

9.3

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.5

28.5

Rebound Margin

+6.0

+8.3

- Defense:

KentuckyLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

67.3

61.8

Opp. FG%

40.9%

40.2%

Opp. 3PT%

27.1%

34.1%

Steals Per Game

5.7

4.2

Blocks Per Game

5.0

2.7

- Ball Handling:

KentuckyLouisville

Assists Per Game

11.5

13.2

Turnovers Per Game

16.7

13.3

Turnover Margin

-4.4

-1.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.7

1.0

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 64% chance to take down the Wildcats, with a projected final score of 69-65 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Kentucky's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 50th is the second-highest out of the six non-conference opponents that Louisville will face (Wisconsin - 3rd).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 68, Kentucky 61.

