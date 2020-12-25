Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Kentucky
(Photo of Jordan Nwora, PJ Washington, Reid Travis: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-1, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (1-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 26th at 1:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:
- Rankings:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
AP/Coaches
NR/NR
RV/RV
NET
N/A
N/A
RPI
246th
14th
SOS
114th
44th
KenPom
50th
30th
Sagarin
56th
19th
- Team Leaders:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
Points
BJ Boston (14.5)
Carlik Jones (16.0)
Rebounds
Isaiah Jackson (8.7)
Samuell Williamson (7.0)
Assists
Davion Mintz (2.8)
Carlik Jones (5.6)
Steals
Davion Mintz & BJ Boston (1.2)
David Johnson (1.3)
Blocks
Isaiah Jackson (2.5)
JJ Traynor & Dre Davis (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
Points Per Game
65.8
70.5
Field Goal %
42.6%
48.7%
FGM/FGA Per Game
24.5/57.5
25.2/51.7
Three Point %
24.3%
32.3%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
4.2/17.2
5.2/16.0
Free Throw %
66.7%
72.0%
FTM/FTA Per Game
12.7/19.0
15.0/20.8
- Rebounding:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
39.0
37.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.5
9.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.5
28.5
Rebound Margin
+6.0
+8.3
- Defense:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
67.3
61.8
Opp. FG%
40.9%
40.2%
Opp. 3PT%
27.1%
34.1%
Steals Per Game
5.7
4.2
Blocks Per Game
5.0
2.7
- Ball Handling:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
11.5
13.2
Turnovers Per Game
16.7
13.3
Turnover Margin
-4.4
-1.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.7
1.0
- KenPom Prediction:
Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 64% chance to take down the Wildcats, with a projected final score of 69-65 in favor of Louisville. According to KenPom, Kentucky's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 50th is the second-highest out of the six non-conference opponents that Louisville will face (Wisconsin - 3rd).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 68, Kentucky 61.
