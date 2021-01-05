Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies, and who the statistical models favor.

(Photo of David Johnson, Wabissa Bede: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-1, 2-0 ACC) is set to face No. 19 Virginia Tech (8-1, 2-0 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 6th at 6:30 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:

- Rankings:

Virginia Tech Louisville AP/Coaches 19th/20th RV/25th NET 34th 33rd RPI 47th 11th SOS 113th 62nd KenPom 42nd 25th Sagarin 54th 16th

- Team Leaders:

Virginia Tech Louisville Points Keve Aluma (16.0) Carlik Jones (16.4) Rebounds Keve Aluma (6.7) Jae'Lyn Withers (6.9) Assists Wabissa Bede (3.1) Carlik Jones (5.1) Steals Wabissa Bede (0.9) David Johnson (1.1) Blocks Keve Aluma (1.2) JJ Traynor (0.9)

- Scoring:

Virginia Tech Louisville Points Per Game 75.6 70.1 Field Goal % 45.7% 47.2% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.8/56.4 24.9/52.8 Three Point % 36.5% 33.8% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.9/24.3 5.6/16.6 Free Throw % 69.7% 74.2% FTM/FTA Per Game 15.1/21.7 14.8/19.9

- Rebounding:

Virginia Tech Louisville Rebounds Per Game 36.4 38.1 Off. Reb. Per Game 10.6 9.5 Def. Reb. Per Game 25.9 28.6 Rebound Margin +6.0 +7.3

- Defense:

Virginia Tech Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 64.2 61.8 Opp. FG% 42.2% 38.6% Opp. 3PT% 34.4% 31.8% Steals Per Game 4.6 4.3 Blocks Per Game 3.3 2.4

- Ball Handling:

Virginia Tech Louisville Assists Per Game 13.8 12.6 Turnovers Per Game 12.6 13.4 Turnover Margin +0.2 -1.4 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.1 0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 56.0% chance to win against Virginia Tech.

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 62% chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 67-64 in favor of Louisville. Virginia Tech's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 42nd is the highest that Louisville will face until Monday, Jan. 18 vs. Florida State.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Virginia Tech 68.

