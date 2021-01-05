FootballBasketballOther Sports
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies, and who the statistical models favor.
(Photo of David Johnson, Wabissa Bede: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-1, 2-0 ACC) is set to face No. 19 Virginia Tech (8-1, 2-0 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 6th at 6:30 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:

- Rankings:

Virginia TechLouisville

AP/Coaches

19th/20th

RV/25th

NET

34th

33rd

RPI

47th

11th

SOS

113th

62nd

KenPom

42nd

25th

Sagarin

54th

16th

- Team Leaders:

Virginia TechLouisville

Points

Keve Aluma (16.0)

Carlik Jones (16.4)

Rebounds

Keve Aluma (6.7)

Jae'Lyn Withers (6.9)

Assists

Wabissa Bede (3.1)

Carlik Jones (5.1)

Steals

Wabissa Bede (0.9)

David Johnson (1.1)

Blocks

Keve Aluma (1.2)

JJ Traynor (0.9)

- Scoring:

Virginia TechLouisville

Points Per Game

75.6

70.1

Field Goal %

45.7%

47.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.8/56.4

24.9/52.8

Three Point %

36.5%

33.8%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.9/24.3

5.6/16.6

Free Throw %

69.7%

74.2%

FTM/FTA Per Game

15.1/21.7

14.8/19.9

- Rebounding:

Virginia TechLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

36.4

38.1

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.6

9.5

Def. Reb. Per Game

25.9

28.6

Rebound Margin

+6.0

+7.3

- Defense:

Virginia TechLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

64.2

61.8

Opp. FG%

42.2%

38.6%

Opp. 3PT%

34.4%

31.8%

Steals Per Game

4.6

4.3

Blocks Per Game

3.3

2.4

- Ball Handling:

Virginia TechLouisville

Assists Per Game

13.8

12.6

Turnovers Per Game

12.6

13.4

Turnover Margin

+0.2

-1.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.1

0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 56.0% chance to win against Virginia Tech.

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 62% chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 67-64 in favor of Louisville. Virginia Tech's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 42nd is the highest that Louisville will face until Monday, Jan. 18 vs. Florida State.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Virginia Tech 68.

