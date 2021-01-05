Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech
(Photo of David Johnson, Wabissa Bede: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-1, 2-0 ACC) is set to face No. 19 Virginia Tech (8-1, 2-0 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan. 6th at 6:30 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:
- Rankings:
|Virginia Tech
|Louisville
AP/Coaches
19th/20th
RV/25th
NET
34th
33rd
RPI
47th
11th
SOS
113th
62nd
KenPom
42nd
25th
Sagarin
54th
16th
- Team Leaders:
|Virginia Tech
|Louisville
Points
Keve Aluma (16.0)
Carlik Jones (16.4)
Rebounds
Keve Aluma (6.7)
Jae'Lyn Withers (6.9)
Assists
Wabissa Bede (3.1)
Carlik Jones (5.1)
Steals
Wabissa Bede (0.9)
David Johnson (1.1)
Blocks
Keve Aluma (1.2)
JJ Traynor (0.9)
- Scoring:
|Virginia Tech
|Louisville
Points Per Game
75.6
70.1
Field Goal %
45.7%
47.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.8/56.4
24.9/52.8
Three Point %
36.5%
33.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.9/24.3
5.6/16.6
Free Throw %
69.7%
74.2%
FTM/FTA Per Game
15.1/21.7
14.8/19.9
- Rebounding:
|Virginia Tech
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
36.4
38.1
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.6
9.5
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.9
28.6
Rebound Margin
+6.0
+7.3
- Defense:
|Virginia Tech
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
64.2
61.8
Opp. FG%
42.2%
38.6%
Opp. 3PT%
34.4%
31.8%
Steals Per Game
4.6
4.3
Blocks Per Game
3.3
2.4
- Ball Handling:
|Virginia Tech
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.8
12.6
Turnovers Per Game
12.6
13.4
Turnover Margin
+0.2
-1.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.1
0.9
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 56.0% chance to win against Virginia Tech.
- KenPom Prediction:
Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 62% chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 67-64 in favor of Louisville. Virginia Tech's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 42nd is the highest that Louisville will face until Monday, Jan. 18 vs. Florida State.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Virginia Tech 68.
