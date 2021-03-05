FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers, and who the statistical models favor.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Kihei Clark, David Johnson: Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (13-5, 8-4 ACC) is set to face Virginia (16-6, 12-4 ACC) on Saturday, Mar. 6 at 4:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:

- Rankings:

VirginiaLouisville

AP/Coaches

21st/20th

RV/RV

NET

21st

50th

RPI

36th

27th

SOS

72nd

50th

KenPom

15th

46th

Sagarin

12th

29th

- Team Leaders:

VirginiaLouisville

Points

Sam Hauser (15.5)

Carlik Jones (17.6)

Rebounds

Jay Huff (7.0)

Jae'Lyn Withers (8.0)

Assists

Kihei Clark (4.6)

Carlik Jones (4.5)

Steals

Reece Beekman (1.2)

Carlik Jones (1.7)

Blocks

Jay Huff (2.5)

JJ Traynor (0.6)

- Scoring:

VirginiaLouisville

Points Per Game

68.5

69.2

Field Goal %

48.0%

44.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.3/52.7

25.2/57.1

Three Point %

39.0%

30.7%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.6/22.0

5.3/17.2

Free Throw %

80.0%

72.0%

FTM/FTA Per Game

9.3/11.6

13.4/18.7

- Rebounding:

VirginiaLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

31.6

38.6

Off. Reb. Per Game

6.4

11.1

Def. Reb. Per Game

25.2

27.6

Rebound Margin

2.5

5.7

- Defense:

VirginiaLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

60.2

66.2

Opp. FG%

42.0%

41.6%

Opp. 3PT%

34.0%

30.5%

Steals Per Game

5.1

5.0

Turnovers Forced Per Game

9.7

11.4

Blocks Per Game

4.1

2.0

- Ball Handling:

VirginiaLouisville

Assists Per Game

14.0

11.4

Turnovers Per Game

9.5

12.1

Turnover Margin

-0.2

-0.7

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.5

0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 34.1% chance to win against Virginia.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 44% chance to take down the Cavaliers, with a projected final score of 62-60 in favor of Virginia. By current metrics, UVA is the third-best team Louisville will have faced all season (Wisconsin, Florida State).

- Personal Prediction: Virginia 61, Louisville 59.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

USATSI_14153985_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia

USATSI_14150997_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Women's Basketball to Open ACC Tournament Against Wake Forest

USATSI_14013359_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Virginia

USATSI_13575143_168388606_lowres
Football

How Louisville's Defense is Using Competition to Create More Negative Plays

USATSI_15269456_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Officially Announces Addition of Nebraska QB Transfer Luke McCaffrey

F4977F9F-3847-42A2-A48C-8CDB636BD0AB
Football

From The Pink Seats: Episodes 10 & 11 - Interview with Erin Sorensen, Spring Ball Update

USATSI_12449401_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Jeff Walz Named Naismith Coach of the Year Semifinalist

mbb_duke_louisville_ledonne_20210227-40
Basketball

Breaking Down Louisville’s ACC Tournament Seeding Possibilities