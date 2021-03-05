Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia
(Photo of Kihei Clark, David Johnson: Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (13-5, 8-4 ACC) is set to face Virginia (16-6, 12-4 ACC) on Saturday, Mar. 6 at 4:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:
- Rankings:
|Virginia
|Louisville
AP/Coaches
21st/20th
RV/RV
NET
21st
50th
RPI
36th
27th
SOS
72nd
50th
KenPom
15th
46th
Sagarin
12th
29th
- Team Leaders:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Points
Sam Hauser (15.5)
Carlik Jones (17.6)
Rebounds
Jay Huff (7.0)
Jae'Lyn Withers (8.0)
Assists
Kihei Clark (4.6)
Carlik Jones (4.5)
Steals
Reece Beekman (1.2)
Carlik Jones (1.7)
Blocks
Jay Huff (2.5)
JJ Traynor (0.6)
- Scoring:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Points Per Game
68.5
69.2
Field Goal %
48.0%
44.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.3/52.7
25.2/57.1
Three Point %
39.0%
30.7%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.6/22.0
5.3/17.2
Free Throw %
80.0%
72.0%
FTM/FTA Per Game
9.3/11.6
13.4/18.7
- Rebounding:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
31.6
38.6
Off. Reb. Per Game
6.4
11.1
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.2
27.6
Rebound Margin
2.5
5.7
- Defense:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
60.2
66.2
Opp. FG%
42.0%
41.6%
Opp. 3PT%
34.0%
30.5%
Steals Per Game
5.1
5.0
Turnovers Forced Per Game
9.7
11.4
Blocks Per Game
4.1
2.0
- Ball Handling:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.0
11.4
Turnovers Per Game
9.5
12.1
Turnover Margin
-0.2
-0.7
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.5
0.9
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 34.1% chance to win against Virginia.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 44% chance to take down the Cavaliers, with a projected final score of 62-60 in favor of Virginia. By current metrics, UVA is the third-best team Louisville will have faced all season (Wisconsin, Florida State).
- Personal Prediction: Virginia 61, Louisville 59.
