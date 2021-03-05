Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers, and who the statistical models favor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (13-5, 8-4 ACC) is set to face Virginia (16-6, 12-4 ACC) on Saturday, Mar. 6 at 4:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:

- Rankings:

Virginia Louisville AP/Coaches 21st/20th RV/RV NET 21st 50th RPI 36th 27th SOS 72nd 50th KenPom 15th 46th Sagarin 12th 29th

- Team Leaders:

Virginia Louisville Points Sam Hauser (15.5) Carlik Jones (17.6) Rebounds Jay Huff (7.0) Jae'Lyn Withers (8.0) Assists Kihei Clark (4.6) Carlik Jones (4.5) Steals Reece Beekman (1.2) Carlik Jones (1.7) Blocks Jay Huff (2.5) JJ Traynor (0.6)

- Scoring:

Virginia Louisville Points Per Game 68.5 69.2 Field Goal % 48.0% 44.2% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.3/52.7 25.2/57.1 Three Point % 39.0% 30.7% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.6/22.0 5.3/17.2 Free Throw % 80.0% 72.0% FTM/FTA Per Game 9.3/11.6 13.4/18.7

- Rebounding:

Virginia Louisville Rebounds Per Game 31.6 38.6 Off. Reb. Per Game 6.4 11.1 Def. Reb. Per Game 25.2 27.6 Rebound Margin 2.5 5.7

- Defense:

Virginia Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 60.2 66.2 Opp. FG% 42.0% 41.6% Opp. 3PT% 34.0% 30.5% Steals Per Game 5.1 5.0 Turnovers Forced Per Game 9.7 11.4 Blocks Per Game 4.1 2.0

- Ball Handling:

Virginia Louisville Assists Per Game 14.0 11.4 Turnovers Per Game 9.5 12.1 Turnover Margin -0.2 -0.7 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.5 0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 34.1% chance to win against Virginia.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 44% chance to take down the Cavaliers, with a projected final score of 62-60 in favor of Virginia. By current metrics, UVA is the third-best team Louisville will have faced all season (Wisconsin, Florida State).

- Personal Prediction: Virginia 61, Louisville 59.

