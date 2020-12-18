FootballBasketballOther Sports
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Wisconsin

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Badgers, and who the statistical models favor.
(Photo of Carlik Jones: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Wisconsin (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, Dec. 19th at 12:00 p.m. EST at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Badgers:

- Rankings:

WisconsinLouisville

AP/Coaches

12th/12th

23rd/22nd

NET

23rd

8th

RPI

63rd

16th

SOS

153rd

61st

KenPom

7th

23rd

Sagarin

17th

13th

- Team Leaders:

WisconsinLouisville

Points

Micah Potter (12.8)

Carlik Jones (17.3)

Rebounds

Micah Potter (6.7)

Jae'Lyn Withers (7.3)

Assists

D'Mitrik Trice (3.5)

David Johnson (3.0)

Steals

D'Mitrik Trice (1.2)

David Johnson (1.3)

Blocks

Nate Reuvers (2.2)

Dre Davis (1.0)

- Scoring:

WisconsinLouisville

Points Per Game

77.7

77.8

Field Goal %

45.3%

51.9%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.8/57.0

27.5/53.0

Three Point %

39.7%

33.8%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.3/21.0

5.5/16.3

Free Throw %

75.7%

75%

FTM/FTA Per Game

17.7/23.3

17.3/23.0

- Rebounding:

WisconsinLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

36.3

38.8

Off. Reb. Per Game

8.3

8.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

28.0

30.0

Rebound Margin

3.0

8.5

- Defense:

WisconsinLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

59.8

58.0

Opp. FG%

36.7%

36.5%

Opp. 3PT%

31.1%

26.7%

Steals Per Game

5.5

4.3

Blocks Per Game

6.0

2.3

- Ball Handling:

WisconsinLouisville

Assists Per Game

13.7

15.0

Turnovers Per Game

7.8

11.3

Turnover Margin

+4.7

+1.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.7

1.3

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 34% chance to take down the Badgers, with a projected final score of 68-64 in favor of Wisconsin. According to KenPom, Wisconsin's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 7th is the highest that Louisville will face all season, and the lone Top 10 team.

- Personal Prediction: Wisconsin 71, Louisville 69.

