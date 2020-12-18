Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Wisconsin

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Badgers, and who the statistical models favor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Wisconsin (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, Dec. 19th at 12:00 p.m. EST at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Badgers:

- Rankings:

Wisconsin Louisville AP/Coaches 12th/12th 23rd/22nd NET 23rd 8th RPI 63rd 16th SOS 153rd 61st KenPom 7th 23rd Sagarin 17th 13th

- Team Leaders:

Wisconsin Louisville Points Micah Potter (12.8) Carlik Jones (17.3) Rebounds Micah Potter (6.7) Jae'Lyn Withers (7.3) Assists D'Mitrik Trice (3.5) David Johnson (3.0) Steals D'Mitrik Trice (1.2) David Johnson (1.3) Blocks Nate Reuvers (2.2) Dre Davis (1.0)

- Scoring:

Wisconsin Louisville Points Per Game 77.7 77.8 Field Goal % 45.3% 51.9% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.8/57.0 27.5/53.0 Three Point % 39.7% 33.8% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.3/21.0 5.5/16.3 Free Throw % 75.7% 75% FTM/FTA Per Game 17.7/23.3 17.3/23.0

- Rebounding:

Wisconsin Louisville Rebounds Per Game 36.3 38.8 Off. Reb. Per Game 8.3 8.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 28.0 30.0 Rebound Margin 3.0 8.5

- Defense:

Wisconsin Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 59.8 58.0 Opp. FG% 36.7% 36.5% Opp. 3PT% 31.1% 26.7% Steals Per Game 5.5 4.3 Blocks Per Game 6.0 2.3

- Ball Handling:

Wisconsin Louisville Assists Per Game 13.7 15.0 Turnovers Per Game 7.8 11.3 Turnover Margin +4.7 +1.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.7 1.3

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 34% chance to take down the Badgers, with a projected final score of 68-64 in favor of Wisconsin. According to KenPom, Wisconsin's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 7th is the highest that Louisville will face all season, and the lone Top 10 team.

- Personal Prediction: Wisconsin 71, Louisville 69.

