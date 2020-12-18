Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Wisconsin
(Photo of Carlik Jones: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Wisconsin (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, Dec. 19th at 12:00 p.m. EST at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Badgers:
- Rankings:
|Wisconsin
|Louisville
AP/Coaches
12th/12th
23rd/22nd
NET
23rd
8th
RPI
63rd
16th
SOS
153rd
61st
KenPom
7th
23rd
Sagarin
17th
13th
- Team Leaders:
|Wisconsin
|Louisville
Points
Micah Potter (12.8)
Carlik Jones (17.3)
Rebounds
Micah Potter (6.7)
Jae'Lyn Withers (7.3)
Assists
D'Mitrik Trice (3.5)
David Johnson (3.0)
Steals
D'Mitrik Trice (1.2)
David Johnson (1.3)
Blocks
Nate Reuvers (2.2)
Dre Davis (1.0)
- Scoring:
|Wisconsin
|Louisville
Points Per Game
77.7
77.8
Field Goal %
45.3%
51.9%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.8/57.0
27.5/53.0
Three Point %
39.7%
33.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.3/21.0
5.5/16.3
Free Throw %
75.7%
75%
FTM/FTA Per Game
17.7/23.3
17.3/23.0
- Rebounding:
|Wisconsin
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
36.3
38.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
8.3
8.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
28.0
30.0
Rebound Margin
3.0
8.5
- Defense:
|Wisconsin
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
59.8
58.0
Opp. FG%
36.7%
36.5%
Opp. 3PT%
31.1%
26.7%
Steals Per Game
5.5
4.3
Blocks Per Game
6.0
2.3
- Ball Handling:
|Wisconsin
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.7
15.0
Turnovers Per Game
7.8
11.3
Turnover Margin
+4.7
+1.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.7
1.3
- KenPom Prediction:
Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 34% chance to take down the Badgers, with a projected final score of 68-64 in favor of Wisconsin. According to KenPom, Wisconsin's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 7th is the highest that Louisville will face all season, and the lone Top 10 team.
- Personal Prediction: Wisconsin 71, Louisville 69.
