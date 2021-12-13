Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Southeastern Louisiana

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Lions for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-3, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Southeastern Louisiana (4-6, 0-0 Southland) on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Lions:

    - Rankings:

    SLULouisville

    AP/USA TODAY

    NR/NR

    NR/NR

    NET

    293rd

    71st

    RPI

    337th

    34th

    SOS

    312th

    8th

    KenPom

    308th

    44th

    Sagarin

    312th

    45th

    - Team Leaders:

    SLULouisville

    Points

    Gus Okafor (13.5)

    Noah Locke (10.7)

    Rebounds

    Jalyn Hinton (7.2)

    Malik Williams (9.7)

    Assists

    Keon Clergeot (3.5)

    Jarrod West (3.7)

    Steals

    Joe Kasperzyk (2.2)

    Malik Williams (1.9)

    Blocks

    Jalyn Hinton (2.1)

    Malik Williams (0.8)

    - Scoring:

    SLULouisville

    Points Per Game

    80.6

    69.0

    Field Goal %

    44.9%

    40.8%

    FGM/FGA Per Game

    28.6/63.7

    25.2/61.9

    Three Point %

    34.8%

    29.3%

    3PTM/3PTA Per Game

    9.4/27.0

    7.8/26.6

    Free Throw %

    73.3%

    68.8%

    - Rebounding:

    SLULouisville

    Rebounds Per Game

    36.7

    42.6

    Off. Reb. Per Game

    11.6

    12.3

    Def. Reb Per Game

    25.1

    30.2

    Rebound Margin

    -1.0

    +6.1

    - Defense:

    SLULouisville

    Opp. Points Per Game

    73.0

    64.8

    Opp. FG%

    44.1%

    38.4%

    Opp. 3PT%

    33.5%

    30.3%

    Steals Per Game

    9.6

    7.8

    Blocks Per Game

    3.9

    3.0

    - Ball Handling:

    SLULouisville

    Assists Per Game

    16.3

    12.7

    Turnovers Per Game

    14.1

    14.8

    Turnover Margin

    3.4

    -1.3

    Assist/Turnover Ratio

    1.2

    0.9

    - ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 95.1 percent chance to win against Southeastern Louisiana.

    - KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 98 percent chance to take down the Lions, with a projected final score of 80-57 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Southern Louisiana is the lowest ranked opponent Louisville will face all season.

    - Personal Prediction: Louisville 76, Southeastern Louisiana 52.

    (Photo of Louisville Players: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

