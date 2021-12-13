Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Lions for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-3, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Southeastern Louisiana (4-6, 0-0 Southland) on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Lions:

- Rankings:

SLU Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 293rd 71st RPI 337th 34th SOS 312th 8th KenPom 308th 44th Sagarin 312th 45th

- Team Leaders:

SLU Louisville Points Gus Okafor (13.5) Noah Locke (10.7) Rebounds Jalyn Hinton (7.2) Malik Williams (9.7) Assists Keon Clergeot (3.5) Jarrod West (3.7) Steals Joe Kasperzyk (2.2) Malik Williams (1.9) Blocks Jalyn Hinton (2.1) Malik Williams (0.8)

- Scoring:

SLU Louisville Points Per Game 80.6 69.0 Field Goal % 44.9% 40.8% FGM/FGA Per Game 28.6/63.7 25.2/61.9 Three Point % 34.8% 29.3% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 9.4/27.0 7.8/26.6 Free Throw % 73.3% 68.8%

- Rebounding:

SLU Louisville Rebounds Per Game 36.7 42.6 Off. Reb. Per Game 11.6 12.3 Def. Reb Per Game 25.1 30.2 Rebound Margin -1.0 +6.1

- Defense:

SLU Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 73.0 64.8 Opp. FG% 44.1% 38.4% Opp. 3PT% 33.5% 30.3% Steals Per Game 9.6 7.8 Blocks Per Game 3.9 3.0

- Ball Handling:

SLU Louisville Assists Per Game 16.3 12.7 Turnovers Per Game 14.1 14.8 Turnover Margin 3.4 -1.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.2 0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 95.1 percent chance to win against Southeastern Louisiana.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 98 percent chance to take down the Lions, with a projected final score of 80-57 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Southern Louisiana is the lowest ranked opponent Louisville will face all season.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 76, Southeastern Louisiana 52.

(Photo of Louisville Players: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

