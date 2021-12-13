Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Southeastern Louisiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-3, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Southeastern Louisiana (4-6, 0-0 Southland) on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Lions:
- Rankings:
|SLU
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
293rd
71st
RPI
337th
34th
SOS
312th
8th
KenPom
308th
44th
Sagarin
312th
45th
- Team Leaders:
|SLU
|Louisville
Points
Gus Okafor (13.5)
Noah Locke (10.7)
Rebounds
Jalyn Hinton (7.2)
Malik Williams (9.7)
Assists
Keon Clergeot (3.5)
Jarrod West (3.7)
Steals
Joe Kasperzyk (2.2)
Malik Williams (1.9)
Blocks
Jalyn Hinton (2.1)
Malik Williams (0.8)
- Scoring:
|SLU
|Louisville
Points Per Game
80.6
69.0
Field Goal %
44.9%
40.8%
FGM/FGA Per Game
28.6/63.7
25.2/61.9
Three Point %
34.8%
29.3%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.4/27.0
7.8/26.6
Free Throw %
73.3%
68.8%
- Rebounding:
|SLU
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
36.7
42.6
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.6
12.3
Def. Reb Per Game
25.1
30.2
Rebound Margin
-1.0
+6.1
- Defense:
|SLU
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
73.0
64.8
Opp. FG%
44.1%
38.4%
Opp. 3PT%
33.5%
30.3%
Steals Per Game
9.6
7.8
Blocks Per Game
3.9
3.0
- Ball Handling:
|SLU
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
16.3
12.7
Turnovers Per Game
14.1
14.8
Turnover Margin
3.4
-1.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.2
0.9
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 95.1 percent chance to win against Southeastern Louisiana.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 98 percent chance to take down the Lions, with a projected final score of 80-57 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Southern Louisiana is the lowest ranked opponent Louisville will face all season.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 76, Southeastern Louisiana 52.
(Photo of Louisville Players: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
