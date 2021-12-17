Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-3, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Western Kentucky (7-4, 0-0 Conference-USA) on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers:

    - Rankings:

    WKULouisville

    AP/USA TODAY

    NR/NR

    NR/NR

    NET

    143rd

    64th

    RPI

    187th

    49th

    SOS

    171st

    37th

    KenPom

    108th

    42nd

    Sagarin

    117th

    41st

    - Team Leaders:

    WKULouisville

    Points

    Jairus Hamilton (16.8)

    Malik Williams (10.9)

    Rebounds

    Jamarion Sharp (7.8)

    Malik Williams (9.7)

    Assists

    Dayvion McKnight (6.2)

    Jarrod West (3.8)

    Steals

    Dayvion McKnight (2.3)

    Malik Williams (1.8)

    Blocks

    Jamarion Sharp (4.9)

    Malik Williams (0.7)

    - Scoring:

    WKULouisville

    Points Per Game

    78.3

    70.7

    Field Goal %

    48.1%

    41.8%

    FGM/FGA Per Game

    29.7/61.8

    25.7/61.5

    Three Point %

    32.1%

    29.7%

    3PTM/3PTA Per Game

    7.4/22.9

    7.7/25.9

    Free Throw %

    68.5%

    70.7%

    - Rebounding:

    WKULouisville

    Rebounds Per Game

    38.5

    42.3

    Off. Reb. Per Game

    9.3

    12.0

    Def. Reb. Per Game

    29.2

    30.3

    Rebound Margin

    +0.8

    +6.2

    - Defense:

    WKULouisville

    Opp. Points Per Game

    65.1

    64.3

    Opp. FG%

    37.8%

    37.8%

    Opp. 3PT%

    30.7%

    28.6%

    Steals Per Game

    9.5

    7.8

    Blocks Per Game

    6.8

    2.8

    - Ball Handling:

    WKULouisville

    Assists Per Game

    16.6

    12.6

    Turnovers Per Game

    14.3

    14.7

    Turnover Margin

    +2.8

    -1.0

    Assist/Turnover Ratio

    1.2

    0.9

    - ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 55.1 percent chance to win against Southeastern Louisiana.

    - KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 58 percent chance to take down the Hilltoppers, with a projected final score of 70-68 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Southern Louisiana is the third-lowest ranked opponent Louisville will face for the rest of the season (Boston College, Pitt).

    - Personal Prediction: Louisville 67, Western Kentucky 66.

    (Photo of Malik Williams: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

