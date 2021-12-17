Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-3, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Western Kentucky (7-4, 0-0 Conference-USA) on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers:

- Rankings:

WKU Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 143rd 64th RPI 187th 49th SOS 171st 37th KenPom 108th 42nd Sagarin 117th 41st

- Team Leaders:

WKU Louisville Points Jairus Hamilton (16.8) Malik Williams (10.9) Rebounds Jamarion Sharp (7.8) Malik Williams (9.7) Assists Dayvion McKnight (6.2) Jarrod West (3.8) Steals Dayvion McKnight (2.3) Malik Williams (1.8) Blocks Jamarion Sharp (4.9) Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

WKU Louisville Points Per Game 78.3 70.7 Field Goal % 48.1% 41.8% FGM/FGA Per Game 29.7/61.8 25.7/61.5 Three Point % 32.1% 29.7% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.4/22.9 7.7/25.9 Free Throw % 68.5% 70.7%

- Rebounding:

WKU Louisville Rebounds Per Game 38.5 42.3 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.3 12.0 Def. Reb. Per Game 29.2 30.3 Rebound Margin +0.8 +6.2

- Defense:

WKU Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 65.1 64.3 Opp. FG% 37.8% 37.8% Opp. 3PT% 30.7% 28.6% Steals Per Game 9.5 7.8 Blocks Per Game 6.8 2.8

- Ball Handling:

WKU Louisville Assists Per Game 16.6 12.6 Turnovers Per Game 14.3 14.7 Turnover Margin +2.8 -1.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.2 0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 55.1 percent chance to win against Southeastern Louisiana.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 58 percent chance to take down the Hilltoppers, with a projected final score of 70-68 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Southern Louisiana is the third-lowest ranked opponent Louisville will face for the rest of the season (Boston College, Pitt).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 67, Western Kentucky 66.

(Photo of Malik Williams: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

