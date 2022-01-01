Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (8-4, 2-0 ACC) is set to face Georgia Tech (6-5, 0-1 ACC) on Sunday, Jan 2 at 6:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets:
- Rankings:
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
161st
78th
RPI
194th
42nd
SOS
159th
24th
KenPom
109th
53rd
Sagarin
113th
53rd
- Team Leaders:
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
Points
Michael Devoe (21.0)
Noah Locke (11.1)
Rebounds
Jordan Usher (7.2)
Malik Williams (9.4)
Assists
Michael Devoe (3.4)
Jarrod West (3.8)
Steals
Michael Devoe (1.6)
Jarrod West (1.9)
Blocks
Dallan Coleman (1.1)
Malik Williams (0.9)
- Scoring:
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
Points Per Game
69.2
71.0
Field Goal %
45.2%
41.7%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.9/57.4
25.3/60.6
Three Point %
37.4%
31.5%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.6/17.7
8.3/26.4
Free Throw %
67.8%
71.2%
- Rebounding:
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
36.6
40.9
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.6
12.2
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.0
29.7
Rebound Margin
+3.1
+4.8
- Defense:
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
67.6
66.2
Opp. FG%
41.9%
38.6%
Opp. 3PT%
31.7%
29.7%
Steals Per Game
7.2
7.2
Blocks Per Game
2.7
2.7
- Ball Handling:
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.0
12.9
Turnovers Per Game
14.3
14.0
Turnover Margin
-1.1
-0.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.9
0.9
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 64.4 percent chance to win against Georgia Tech.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 54 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 67-66 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Georgia Tech is one of five ACC teams ranked outside the top 100.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Georgia Tech 65.
(Photo of Malik Williams, Michael Devoe: Brett Davis - USA TODAY Sports)
