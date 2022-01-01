Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets for their Sunday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (8-4, 2-0 ACC) is set to face Georgia Tech (6-5, 0-1 ACC) on Sunday, Jan 2 at 6:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets:

    Georgia TechLouisville

    AP/USA TODAY

    NR/NR

    NR/NR

    NET

    161st

    78th

    RPI

    194th

    42nd

    SOS

    159th

    24th

    KenPom

    109th

    53rd

    Sagarin

    113th

    53rd

    - Team Leaders:

    Georgia TechLouisville

    Points

    Michael Devoe (21.0)

    Noah Locke (11.1)

    Rebounds

    Jordan Usher (7.2)

    Malik Williams (9.4)

    Assists

    Michael Devoe (3.4)

    Jarrod West (3.8)

    Steals

    Michael Devoe (1.6)

    Jarrod West (1.9)

    Blocks

    Dallan Coleman (1.1)

    Malik Williams (0.9)

    - Scoring:

    Georgia TechLouisville

    Points Per Game

    69.2

    71.0

    Field Goal %

    45.2%

    41.7%

    FGM/FGA Per Game

    25.9/57.4

    25.3/60.6

    Three Point %

    37.4%

    31.5%

    3PTM/3PTA Per Game

    6.6/17.7

    8.3/26.4

    Free Throw %

    67.8%

    71.2%

    - Rebounding:

    Georgia TechLouisville

    Rebounds Per Game

    36.6

    40.9

    Off. Reb. Per Game

    9.6

    12.2

    Def. Reb. Per Game

    27.0

    29.7

    Rebound Margin

    +3.1

    +4.8

    - Defense:

    Georgia TechLouisville

    Opp. Points Per Game

    67.6

    66.2

    Opp. FG%

    41.9%

    38.6%

    Opp. 3PT%

    31.7%

    29.7%

    Steals Per Game

    7.2

    7.2

    Blocks Per Game

    2.7

    2.7

    - Ball Handling:

    Georgia TechLouisville

    Assists Per Game

    13.0

    12.9

    Turnovers Per Game

    14.3

    14.0

    Turnover Margin

    -1.1

    -0.8

    Assist/Turnover Ratio

    0.9

    0.9

    - ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 64.4 percent chance to win against Georgia Tech.

    - KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 54 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 67-66 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Georgia Tech is one of five ACC teams ranked outside the top 100.

    - Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Georgia Tech 65.

    (Photo of Malik Williams, Michael Devoe: Brett Davis - USA TODAY Sports)

