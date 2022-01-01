Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets for their Sunday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (8-4, 2-0 ACC) is set to face Georgia Tech (6-5, 0-1 ACC) on Sunday, Jan 2 at 6:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets:

- Rankings:

Georgia Tech Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 161st 78th RPI 194th 42nd SOS 159th 24th KenPom 109th 53rd Sagarin 113th 53rd

- Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Louisville Points Michael Devoe (21.0) Noah Locke (11.1) Rebounds Jordan Usher (7.2) Malik Williams (9.4) Assists Michael Devoe (3.4) Jarrod West (3.8) Steals Michael Devoe (1.6) Jarrod West (1.9) Blocks Dallan Coleman (1.1) Malik Williams (0.9)

- Scoring:

Georgia Tech Louisville Points Per Game 69.2 71.0 Field Goal % 45.2% 41.7% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.9/57.4 25.3/60.6 Three Point % 37.4% 31.5% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 6.6/17.7 8.3/26.4 Free Throw % 67.8% 71.2%

- Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Louisville Rebounds Per Game 36.6 40.9 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.6 12.2 Def. Reb. Per Game 27.0 29.7 Rebound Margin +3.1 +4.8

- Defense:

Georgia Tech Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 67.6 66.2 Opp. FG% 41.9% 38.6% Opp. 3PT% 31.7% 29.7% Steals Per Game 7.2 7.2 Blocks Per Game 2.7 2.7

- Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Louisville Assists Per Game 13.0 12.9 Turnovers Per Game 14.3 14.0 Turnover Margin -1.1 -0.8 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.9 0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 64.4 percent chance to win against Georgia Tech.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 54 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 67-66 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Georgia Tech is one of five ACC teams ranked outside the top 100.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 69, Georgia Tech 65.

(Photo of Malik Williams, Michael Devoe: Brett Davis - USA TODAY Sports)

