Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-4, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:
- Rankings:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
RV/RV
NR/NR
NET
37th
88th
RPI
85th
60th
SOS
289th
51st
KenPom
65th
52nd
Sagarin
62nd
52nd
- Team Leaders:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Points
Alondes Williams (21.0)
Malik Williams (10.9)
Rebounds
Alondes Williams (6.6)
Malik Williams (9.7)
Assists
Alondes Williams (4.9)
Jarrod West (3.8)
Steals
Jake Laravia (2.2)
Jarrod West (2.0)
Blocks
Dallas Walton (1.5)
Malik Williams (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Points Per Game
81.2
70.8
Field Goal %
48.7%
41.8%
FGM/FGA Per Game
28.9/59.4
25.8/61.7
Three Point %
34.6%
30.5%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.4/24.3
8.2/26.8
Free Throw %
73.7%
70.8%
- Rebounding:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
36.1
41.0
Off. Reb. Per Game
8.6
11.5
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.5
29.5
Rebound Margin
+2.4
+4.8
- Defense:
Read More
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
67.1
65.9
Opp. FG%
41.0%
38.7%
Opp. 3PT%
30.6%
30.2%
Steals Per Game
7.9
7.6
Blocks Per Game
3.7
2.6
- Ball Handling:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.6
13.0
Turnovers Per Game
12.9
14.3
Turnover Margin
+2.0
-0.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.1
0.9
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 68.8 percent chance to win against Wake Forest.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 66 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 73-68 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Wake Forest is the highest-ranked home opponent Louisville will face until Jan. 22 vs. Notre Dame.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 68, Wake Forest 63.
(Photo of Noah Locke: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter