    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-4, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:

    - Rankings:

    Wake ForestLouisville

    AP/USA TODAY

    RV/RV

    NR/NR

    NET

    37th

    88th

    RPI

    85th

    60th

    SOS

    289th

    51st

    KenPom

    65th

    52nd

    Sagarin

    62nd

    52nd

    - Team Leaders:

    Wake ForestLouisville

    Points

    Alondes Williams (21.0)

    Malik Williams (10.9)

    Rebounds

    Alondes Williams (6.6)

    Malik Williams (9.7)

    Assists

    Alondes Williams (4.9)

    Jarrod West (3.8)

    Steals

    Jake Laravia (2.2)

    Jarrod West (2.0)

    Blocks

    Dallas Walton (1.5)

    Malik Williams (0.7)

    - Scoring:

    Wake ForestLouisville

    Points Per Game

    81.2

    70.8

    Field Goal %

    48.7%

    41.8%

    FGM/FGA Per Game

    28.9/59.4

    25.8/61.7

    Three Point %

    34.6%

    30.5%

    3PTM/3PTA Per Game

    8.4/24.3

    8.2/26.8

    Free Throw %

    73.7%

    70.8%

    - Rebounding:

    Wake ForestLouisville

    Rebounds Per Game

    36.1

    41.0

    Off. Reb. Per Game

    8.6

    11.5

    Def. Reb. Per Game

    27.5

    29.5

    Rebound Margin

    +2.4

    +4.8

    - Defense:

    Wake ForestLouisville

    Opp. Points Per Game

    67.1

    65.9

    Opp. FG%

    41.0%

    38.7%

    Opp. 3PT%

    30.6%

    30.2%

    Steals Per Game

    7.9

    7.6

    Blocks Per Game

    3.7

    2.6

    - Ball Handling:

    Wake ForestLouisville

    Assists Per Game

    14.6

    13.0

    Turnovers Per Game

    12.9

    14.3

    Turnover Margin

    +2.0

    -0.5

    Assist/Turnover Ratio

    1.1

    0.9

    - ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 68.8 percent chance to win against Wake Forest.

    - KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 66 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 73-68 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Wake Forest is the highest-ranked home opponent Louisville will face until Jan. 22 vs. Notre Dame.

    - Personal Prediction: Louisville 68, Wake Forest 63.

