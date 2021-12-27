Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-4, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:

- Rankings:

Wake Forest Louisville AP/USA TODAY RV/RV NR/NR NET 37th 88th RPI 85th 60th SOS 289th 51st KenPom 65th 52nd Sagarin 62nd 52nd

- Team Leaders:

Wake Forest Louisville Points Alondes Williams (21.0) Malik Williams (10.9) Rebounds Alondes Williams (6.6) Malik Williams (9.7) Assists Alondes Williams (4.9) Jarrod West (3.8) Steals Jake Laravia (2.2) Jarrod West (2.0) Blocks Dallas Walton (1.5) Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

Wake Forest Louisville Points Per Game 81.2 70.8 Field Goal % 48.7% 41.8% FGM/FGA Per Game 28.9/59.4 25.8/61.7 Three Point % 34.6% 30.5% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.4/24.3 8.2/26.8 Free Throw % 73.7% 70.8%

- Rebounding:

Wake Forest Louisville Rebounds Per Game 36.1 41.0 Off. Reb. Per Game 8.6 11.5 Def. Reb. Per Game 27.5 29.5 Rebound Margin +2.4 +4.8

- Defense:

Wake Forest Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 67.1 65.9 Opp. FG% 41.0% 38.7% Opp. 3PT% 30.6% 30.2% Steals Per Game 7.9 7.6 Blocks Per Game 3.7 2.6

- Ball Handling:

Wake Forest Louisville Assists Per Game 14.6 13.0 Turnovers Per Game 12.9 14.3 Turnover Margin +2.0 -0.5 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.1 0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 68.8 percent chance to win against Wake Forest.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 66 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 73-68 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Wake Forest is the highest-ranked home opponent Louisville will face until Jan. 22 vs. Notre Dame.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 68, Wake Forest 63.

(Photo of Noah Locke: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

