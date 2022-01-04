Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Pitt

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (9-4, 3-0 ACC) is set to face Pitt (5-8, 0-2 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan 5 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

- Rankings:

Pitt Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 213th 72nd RPI 190th 39th SOS 51st 38th KenPom 179th 53rd Sagarin 143rd 52nd Torvik 196th 61st

- Team Leaders:

Pitt Louisville Points John Hugley (14.8) Malik Williams (11.7) Rebounds John Hugley (7.9) Malik Williams (9.4) Assists Femi Odukale (3.3) Jarrod West (3.8) Steals William Jeffress (1.0) Jarrod West (2.0) Blocks Mouhamadou Gueye (1.7) Malik Williams (0.9)

- Scoring:

Pitt Louisville Points Per Game 61.2 70.7 Field Goal % 40.9% 42.1% FGM/FGA Per Game 20.7/50.5 25.2/59.8 Three Point % 29.8% 31.3% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 4.5/15.2 8.1/25.8 Free Throw % 66.2% 70.5%

- Rebounding:

Pitt Louisville Rebounds Per Game 36.2 40.4 Off. Reb. Per Game 10.8 10.9 Def. Reb. Per Game 25.4 29.5 Rebound Margin +4.9 +5.1

- Defense:

Pitt Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 64.0 66.0 Opp. FG% 41.1% 38.8% Opp. 3PT% 34.1% 30.4% Steals Per Game 4.8 7.0 Blocks Per Game 3.9 2.8

- Ball Handling:

Pitt Louisville Assists Per Game 11.4 13.1 Turnovers Per Game 13.3 13.9 Turnover Margin -2.9 -1.1 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.9 0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 89.4 percent chance to win against Pitt.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 87 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 69-57 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Pitt is the lowest-ranked opponent on the remainder of Louisville's schedule, and their fourth-lowest ranked opponent overall (Southern, Detroit Mercy, SE Louisiana)

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, Pitt 63.

