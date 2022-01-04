Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (9-4, 3-0 ACC) is set to face Pitt (5-8, 0-2 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan 5 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:
- Rankings:
|Pitt
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
213th
72nd
RPI
190th
39th
SOS
51st
38th
KenPom
179th
53rd
Sagarin
143rd
52nd
Torvik
196th
61st
- Team Leaders:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Points
John Hugley (14.8)
Malik Williams (11.7)
Rebounds
John Hugley (7.9)
Malik Williams (9.4)
Assists
Femi Odukale (3.3)
Jarrod West (3.8)
Steals
William Jeffress (1.0)
Jarrod West (2.0)
Blocks
Mouhamadou Gueye (1.7)
Malik Williams (0.9)
- Scoring:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Points Per Game
61.2
70.7
Field Goal %
40.9%
42.1%
FGM/FGA Per Game
20.7/50.5
25.2/59.8
Three Point %
29.8%
31.3%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
4.5/15.2
8.1/25.8
Free Throw %
66.2%
70.5%
- Rebounding:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
36.2
40.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.8
10.9
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.4
29.5
Rebound Margin
+4.9
+5.1
- Defense:
Read More
|Pitt
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
64.0
66.0
Opp. FG%
41.1%
38.8%
Opp. 3PT%
34.1%
30.4%
Steals Per Game
4.8
7.0
Blocks Per Game
3.9
2.8
- Ball Handling:
|Pitt
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
11.4
13.1
Turnovers Per Game
13.3
13.9
Turnover Margin
-2.9
-1.1
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.9
0.9
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 89.4 percent chance to win against Pitt.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 87 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 69-57 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Pitt is the lowest-ranked opponent on the remainder of Louisville's schedule, and their fourth-lowest ranked opponent overall (Southern, Detroit Mercy, SE Louisiana)
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, Pitt 63.
(Photo of Jarrod West: Sam Upshaw Jr. -Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter