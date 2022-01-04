Skip to main content
    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Pitt

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (9-4, 3-0 ACC) is set to face Pitt (5-8, 0-2 ACC) on Wednesday, Jan 5 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

    - Rankings:

    PittLouisville

    AP/USA TODAY

    NR/NR

    NR/NR

    NET

    213th

    72nd

    RPI

    190th

    39th

    SOS

    51st

    38th

    KenPom

    179th

    53rd

    Sagarin

    143rd

    52nd

    Torvik

    196th

    61st

    - Team Leaders:

    PittLouisville

    Points

    John Hugley (14.8)

    Malik Williams (11.7)

    Rebounds

    John Hugley (7.9)

    Malik Williams (9.4)

    Assists

    Femi Odukale (3.3)

    Jarrod West (3.8)

    Steals

    William Jeffress (1.0)

    Jarrod West (2.0)

    Blocks

    Mouhamadou Gueye (1.7)

    Malik Williams (0.9)

    - Scoring:

    PittLouisville

    Points Per Game

    61.2

    70.7

    Field Goal %

    40.9%

    42.1%

    FGM/FGA Per Game

    20.7/50.5

    25.2/59.8

    Three Point %

    29.8%

    31.3%

    3PTM/3PTA Per Game

    4.5/15.2

    8.1/25.8

    Free Throw %

    66.2%

    70.5%

    - Rebounding:

    PittLouisville

    Rebounds Per Game

    36.2

    40.4

    Off. Reb. Per Game

    10.8

    10.9

    Def. Reb. Per Game

    25.4

    29.5

    Rebound Margin

    +4.9

    +5.1

    - Defense:

    PittLouisville

    Opp. Points Per Game

    64.0

    66.0

    Opp. FG%

    41.1%

    38.8%

    Opp. 3PT%

    34.1%

    30.4%

    Steals Per Game

    4.8

    7.0

    Blocks Per Game

    3.9

    2.8

    - Ball Handling:

    PittLouisville

    Assists Per Game

    11.4

    13.1

    Turnovers Per Game

    13.3

    13.9

    Turnover Margin

    -2.9

    -1.1

    Assist/Turnover Ratio

    0.9

    0.9

    - ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 89.4 percent chance to win against Pitt.

    - KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 87 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 69-57 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Pitt is the lowest-ranked opponent on the remainder of Louisville's schedule, and their fourth-lowest ranked opponent overall (Southern, Detroit Mercy, SE Louisiana)

    - Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, Pitt 63.

    (Photo of Jarrod West: Sam Upshaw Jr. -Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

